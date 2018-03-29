Bryson Dowdy, Brandi Alcantar, Haile Gleason lead local contingent

Buy Photo Kirtland Central's Bryson Dowdy pivots forward for a layup against Los Lunas defender Zanen Zeller during the 5A state quarterfinals on March 7 in Albuquerque. Dowdy made 5A's First All-State boys team. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

FARMINGTON — Multiple San Juan County basketball players received the highest statewide accolades on Wednesday.

Kirtland Central’s Bryson Dowdy made the 5A boys First All-State team, despite his team’s 5A state quarterfinals exit. Dowdy was the lone area boys player to earn All-State honors.

On the girls side, Bloomfield’s Brandi Alcantar and Kirtland Central’s Haile Gleason both were named to 5A’s First All-State team.

Bloomfield's Alyssa Quintana and Halle Payne, as well as Aztec’s Myra McCaskill, made the 5A girls Second All-State team.

Shiprock’s Chamika Begaye and Tia Woods made the 4A girls Second All-State team.

Buy Photo Bloomfield's Halle Payne puts up a shot against Gallup defenders Amanda Mitchel (3) and Ashley Antone (1) during the 5A state semifinals on March 8 in Albuquerque. Payne made 5A's Second All-State girls team. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

The Bloomfield girls were this year’s 5A state runner-up.

The Kirtland girls and Shiprock girls reached the 5A semifinals and 4A semifinals, respectively.

The Aztec girls did not make the playoffs this season.

5A First All-State boys team

Zanen Zeller (Los Lunas)

Garrett Gallegos (Belen)

Tyler Alarid (Capital)

Christian Fernandez (Española Valley)

Bryson Dowdy (Kirtland Central)

5A Second All-State boys team

Dee Smith (Alamogordo)

Joe Willingham (Artesia)

Ryan Garcia (Belen)

Daniel Flores (Del Norte)

Tarren Burrola (Roswell)

Greg Harris (Grants)

5A First All-State girls team

Haile Gleason (Kirtland Central)

Brandi Alcantar (Bloomfield)

Mica Jenrette (Los Lunas)

Maya Trujillo (Los Lunas)

Hayley Torres (Los Lunas)

5A Second All-State girls team

Ashley Antone (Gallup)

Myra McCaskill (Aztec)

Taylor Reed (St. Pius)

Alyssa Quintana (Bloomfield)

Camarynn Villalpando (Goddard)

Halle Payne (Bloomfield)

Maya Trujillo (St. Pius)

4A First All-State girls team

Alyssa Adams (Moriarity)

Zamery Cox (Portales)

Alianza Darley (Robertson)

Lindsay Blakey (Portales)

Ashten Martinez (Pojoaque Valley)

4A Second All-State girls team

Taylee Rippee (Portales)

Aalyiah Quintana (Taos)

Tia Woods (Shiprock)

Sarah Lovato (Portales)

Maria Barela (Robertson)

Chamika Begaye (Shiprock)