Bryson Dowdy, Brandi Alcantar, Haile Gleason lead local contingent
FARMINGTON — Multiple San Juan County basketball players received the highest statewide accolades on Wednesday.
Kirtland Central’s Bryson Dowdy made the 5A boys First All-State team, despite his team’s 5A state quarterfinals exit. Dowdy was the lone area boys player to earn All-State honors.
On the girls side, Bloomfield’s Brandi Alcantar and Kirtland Central’s Haile Gleason both were named to 5A’s First All-State team.
Bloomfield's Alyssa Quintana and Halle Payne, as well as Aztec’s Myra McCaskill, made the 5A girls Second All-State team.
Shiprock’s Chamika Begaye and Tia Woods made the 4A girls Second All-State team.
The Bloomfield girls were this year’s 5A state runner-up.
The Kirtland girls and Shiprock girls reached the 5A semifinals and 4A semifinals, respectively.
The Aztec girls did not make the playoffs this season.
5A First All-State boys team
Zanen Zeller (Los Lunas)
Garrett Gallegos (Belen)
Tyler Alarid (Capital)
Christian Fernandez (Española Valley)
Bryson Dowdy (Kirtland Central)
5A Second All-State boys team
Dee Smith (Alamogordo)
Joe Willingham (Artesia)
Ryan Garcia (Belen)
Daniel Flores (Del Norte)
Tarren Burrola (Roswell)
Greg Harris (Grants)
5A First All-State girls team
Haile Gleason (Kirtland Central)
Brandi Alcantar (Bloomfield)
Mica Jenrette (Los Lunas)
Maya Trujillo (Los Lunas)
Hayley Torres (Los Lunas)
5A Second All-State girls team
Ashley Antone (Gallup)
Myra McCaskill (Aztec)
Taylor Reed (St. Pius)
Alyssa Quintana (Bloomfield)
Camarynn Villalpando (Goddard)
Halle Payne (Bloomfield)
Maya Trujillo (St. Pius)
4A First All-State girls team
Alyssa Adams (Moriarity)
Zamery Cox (Portales)
Alianza Darley (Robertson)
Lindsay Blakey (Portales)
Ashten Martinez (Pojoaque Valley)
4A Second All-State girls team
Taylee Rippee (Portales)
Aalyiah Quintana (Taos)
Tia Woods (Shiprock)
Sarah Lovato (Portales)
Maria Barela (Robertson)
Chamika Begaye (Shiprock)
