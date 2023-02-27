Local baseball teams come out swinging on opening weekend

FARMINGTON − The local high school baseball season opened last weekend with several teams braving some cold conditions to begin the spring sports season.

Here's a look at some of the opening weekend action on the diamond.

Piedra Vista opens season strong

The Piedra Vista High School baseball team is firing strong out of the gate, scoring a combined 35 runs in three games in tournament action against Hobbs, Clovis and Los Lunas.

The Panthers erupted for 15 hits, including four extra-base hits in the season opening 14-4 win over Hobbs on Thursday, thanks to a 4-RBI performance from Keenan Bejar as well as a 3-for-5 outing at the plate for Josh Wulfert.

Piedra Vista scored a pair of runs in the second and third innings, but blew the game wide open with a seven-run seventh inning to earn the win. Dax Vigil and Arnold James combined to allow the Eagles only four runs on seven hits. Vigil struck out 10 batters in 4 1/3 innings while James surrendered only one hit in 2 2/3 innings, striking out four batters.

On Friday, Piedra Vista again showed their muscle offensively, recording five extra-base hits in a 9-3 victory over Clovis. Vigil drove in three runs while going 3-for-4 at the plate while Chris Jeager drove in a pair of runs.

Kendrick Aragon pitched four solid innings for the Panthers, striking out four while allowing only two runs on four hits. Pedro Magallanes threw the final three innings and surrendered only one run on three hits.

Finally, the Panthers finished the weekend with a dramatic 12-11 comeback win on Saturday over Los Lunas. Piedra Vista trailed 9-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before scoring six times and earning the team's third straight win to open the season on a positive note.

Piedra Vista will be back on the road on Thursday when they face Rio Rancho.

Kirtland Central opens in tournament action

Pojoaque Valley scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed in a 10-1 rout over Kirtland Central in the opening round of tournament action on Thursday afternoon at Valencia High School.

The Elks led 2-1 after two innings, but blew the game wide open by scoring eight times in the bottom half of the sixth inning to earn the win. Angelo Romero and Mateo Soveranez combined to strike out seven Broncos hitters over 6 1/3 innings of work.

The Broncos evened their tournament run on Friday, rallying to beat Hope Christian by a final score of 12-10.

Kirtland Central trailed 10-4 heading into the home half of the sixth inning before scoring six times to tie the game, then added on a pair of runs in the seventh inning to earn the victory.

Osai Garcia drove in a pair of runs while going 3-for-5 at the plate while Jay Tsosie and Tyler Beach each recorded a triple and combined to score four times to lead the comeback.

Sophomore Jharrin Tyler threw two solid innings to earn the win for Kirtland Central, striking out a batter and not allowing a hit in the last frames of the afternoon.

Saturday, the Broncos were roughed up by West Mesa in the final day of tournament action, losing to the Mustangs by a final of 17-1.

Kirtland Central will be back on the field Thursday at 3 p.m. when they face off against Navajo Prep in a doubleheader at the Farmington Sports Complex.

Bloomfield on top for opening day

Senior Andreas Gordo scored twice and drove in a pair of runs for Bloomfield as the Bobcats earned a 4-0 shutout victory over Bernalillo on the opening day of the baseball season at Bloomfield High School.

Gordo was one of two Bobcat hitters with a pair of base hits in the win, joined by sophomore Blake Spencer who also scored a run.

Pitchers Francisco Rivera and Trae Woods combined to strike out 12 Bernalillo hitters while allowing only four his in the contest.

Bloomfield will be home on Friday at 6 p.m. to face Piedra Vista.

Aztec rolls in opening day doubleheader

The Aztec High School baseball team opened its 2023 season with a sweep of a doubleheader Saturday on the road over Page, Ariz.

The Tigers won the opener by a final of 9-5, then came back and rolled over the Sand Devils 11-1.

The Tigers will be in tournament action on Saturday when they face Moriarty and Bernalillo, with games starting at 11 a.m.