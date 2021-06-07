Piedra Vista baseball alums earn All-Conference honors at the NCAA Division I level

FARMINGTON — Former Piedra Vista baseball players Chase Silseth and Deylan Pigford made the most of their spring 2021 campaigns at the NCAA Division I level, as both earned All-Conference accolades this month.

Silseth made the Pac-12 All-Conference team at the University of Arizona, while Pigford was a Big West Conference Honorable Mention at California State University-Fullerton.

Silseth, who first signed with University of Tennessee before transferring to the College of Southern Nevada and then to Arizona, is 8-1 with 93 strikeouts and an earned run average of 5.53.

Pigford, who joined CSUF after transferring from Midland College, is hitting .277 with three home runs, 18 runs batted in and 19 runs scored. He is tied for a team-high 12 doubles this season.

Silseth and Pigford both graduated from PV in 2018.

