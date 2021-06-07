Here are the latest San Juan County baseball district standings as of June 5
The Daily Times staff
District 2-5A
1. * Piedra Vista (10-6, 5-1)
2. La Cueva (13-1, 5-1)
3. ^ Sandia (12-2, 4-2)
4. Farmington (10-6, 4-2)
5. Eldorado (4-8, 0-6)
6. West Mesa (4-10, 0-6)
* = PV owns first-place tiebreaker based on district play run differentials
^ = Sandia owns head-to-head tiebreaker for third place
District 1-4A
1. Miyamura (11-4, 5-0)
2. Aztec (9-6, 4-1)
3. * Bloomfield (4-9, 2-3)
4. Shiprock (9-4, 2-3)
5. Kirtland Central (8-7, 2-3)
6. Gallup (4-11, 0-5)
* = Bloomfield owns third-place tiebreaker based on district play run differentials
District 1-3A
1. Navajo Prep (6-6, 4-0)
2. Zuni (7-9, 3-1)
3. Tohatchi (5-9, 1-3)
4. Thoreau (0-10, 0-4)
