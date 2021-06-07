Here are the latest San Juan County baseball district standings as of June 5

The Daily Times staff
View Comments
Piedra Vista's Kyler Aranda darts toward home plate and scores a run against Miyamura on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Farmington Sports Complex.

District 2-5A

1. * Piedra Vista (10-6, 5-1)

2. La Cueva (13-1, 5-1)

3. ^ Sandia (12-2, 4-2)

4. Farmington (10-6, 4-2)

5. Eldorado (4-8, 0-6)

6. West Mesa (4-10, 0-6)

* = PV owns first-place tiebreaker based on district play run differentials

^ = Sandia owns head-to-head tiebreaker for third place

District 1-4A

1. Miyamura (11-4, 5-0)

2. Aztec (9-6, 4-1)

3. * Bloomfield (4-9, 2-3)

4. Shiprock (9-4, 2-3)

5. Kirtland Central (8-7, 2-3)

6. Gallup (4-11, 0-5)

* = Bloomfield owns third-place tiebreaker based on district play run differentials

Kirtland Central's Levon Begay throws a pitch against Bloomfield on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield.

District 1-3A

1. Navajo Prep (6-6, 4-0)

2. Zuni (7-9, 3-1)

3. Tohatchi (5-9, 1-3)

4. Thoreau (0-10, 0-4)

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

View Comments