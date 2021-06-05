Aztec baseball hammers Gallup 15-1, extends win streak to four games

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The Aztec Tigers easily handled business en route to a 15-1 win over Gallup in Saturday's District 1-4A baseball game in Aztec.

Aztec (9-6) has won four straight games, scoring a combined 50 runs in its current win streak.

Farmington tennis teams have strong outings at District 2-5A championships

The FHS boys and girls both took second place Thursday in Albuquerque.

The Piedra Vista girls took third, while the PV boys placed fourth.

After winning their doubles tournament bracket, Farmington girls tandem Anna Briones and Shantel Simmons punched their tickets to the state championships in Albuquerque, which begins Monday at the Jerry Cline Tennis Center in Albuquerque.

FHS baseball sweeps Eldorado

The Scorpions won both games (7-4 and 6-0) in Saturday's District 2-5A doubleheader in Albuquerque.

Farmington improved to 10-6 this season.

Aztec sweeps Shiprock in softball

The Lady Tigers won both games (16-1 and 7-0) in Friday’s district doubleheader at the Aztec Tiger Sports Complex.

Aztec improved to 9-7 this season, while Shiprock dropped to 4-8.

Navajo Prep sweeps Thoreau in baseball

The Eagles swept the Hawks (8-2 and 17-3) in Thursday’s district doubleheader in Farmington. Prep’s won six of its last eight games, improving to 6-6 this season.

Shiprock baseball squanders late lead vs. Miyamura

The Chieftains surrendered eight runs in the top of the seventh inning, falling 13-8 Saturday in Shiprock.

Shiprock dropped to 9-4 this season.

Kirtland, Bloomfield both drop road games in softball

The Lady Broncos lost both games (7-6 and 15-6) in Friday’s twin bill at Miyamura, while Bloomfield dropped its Friday doubleheader (17-1 and 12-7) at Gallup.

Kirtland (7-8) has lost five of its last seven games, while Bloomfield (4-12) has lost five straight games.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e