Here are the latest baseball standings as of Monday, entering this week's district openers

District 2-5A

1. Sandia (8-0) *

2. La Cueva (8-0)

3. Farmington (6-2)

4. Eldorado (3-2)

5. Piedra Vista (5-5) &

6. West Mesa (4-4)

* = Sandia holds first-place tiebreaker through Monday due to point differentials

& = PV holds fifth-place tiebreaker through Monday due to point differentials

District 1-4A

1. Shiprock (6-1)

2. Miyamura (6-4)

3. Kirtland Central (5-4)

4. Aztec (4-4)

5. Gallup (4-5)

6. Bloomfield (2-5)

District 1-3A

1. Tohatchi (2-2, 2-0 in district)

2. Zuni (2-2, 0-0 in district)

3. Navajo Prep (0-4, 0-0 in district) #

4. Thoreau (0-6, 0-2 in district)

# = Navajo Prep holds third-place tiebreaker through Monday due to point differentials

