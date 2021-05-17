Here are the latest baseball standings as of Monday, entering this week's district openers
The Daily Times staff
District 2-5A
1. Sandia (8-0) *
2. La Cueva (8-0)
3. Farmington (6-2)
4. Eldorado (3-2)
5. Piedra Vista (5-5) &
6. West Mesa (4-4)
* = Sandia holds first-place tiebreaker through Monday due to point differentials
& = PV holds fifth-place tiebreaker through Monday due to point differentials
District 1-4A
1. Shiprock (6-1)
2. Miyamura (6-4)
3. Kirtland Central (5-4)
4. Aztec (4-4)
5. Gallup (4-5)
6. Bloomfield (2-5)
District 1-3A
1. Tohatchi (2-2, 2-0 in district)
2. Zuni (2-2, 0-0 in district)
3. Navajo Prep (0-4, 0-0 in district) #
4. Thoreau (0-6, 0-2 in district)
# = Navajo Prep holds third-place tiebreaker through Monday due to point differentials
Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e