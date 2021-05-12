Bloomfield outlasts Kirtland Central in baseball slugfest

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The Bloomfield baseball team outlasted Kirtland Central 18-15 in Tuesday’s back-and-forth slugfest at KCHS.

Bloomfield entered the bottom of the second inning up 14-0, but Kirtland rallied with 12 runs in the second inning.

Both teams did some more damage toward the end, but Bloomfield came out on top.

Kirtland softball cruises past Grants in doubleheader

The Lady Broncos won both games, 16-0 and 17-2, on Tuesday.

Kirtland (4-3) has won four straight games.

Rio Rancho sweeps Piedra Vista in softball

Rio Rancho won both games, 9-0 and 21-9, in Tuesday’s doubleheader at Farmington Sports Complex.

