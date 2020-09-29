Trevor Rogers, Miami Marlins ready for MLB Playoffs versus Chicago Cubs

Matthew Asher, Carlsbad Current-Argus

Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins aren't done with the season yet, eyeing the franchise’s third World Series title after going 31-29 in the COVID-19 shortened season.

Miami earned the No. 6 seed in the National League playoffs and will face the third-seeded Chicago Cubs (34-26) in a best-of-three series starting Wednesday.

The Marlins flew into Chicago on Sunday and had optional player workouts both Monday and Tuesday, allowing them to rest up if necessary prior to Wednesday's game. Miami played 13 games in the final 10 days of the 2020 regular season.

"These days are more of a recovery at this point to get our legs back underneath us and enjoy the little time off we do have," Rogers, a former Carlsbad pitching standout, said.

Rogers pitched the first three innings against the New York Yankees on Saturday before Marlins manager Don Mattingly told him the team plans to use him in a relief role for the first round of the postseason.

"They haven't really said anything to me but I'm sure I'm coming out of the pen," Rogers said. "I don't know if it will be for long relief, for an inning or even just a single batter."

In Rogers' seven appearances for the Marlins this year, he's thrown 28 total innings and has a 3-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio with 39 strikeouts and 13 walks.

First pitch between Chicago and Miami is scheduled for noon Wednesday on ABC.

