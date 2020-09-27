Carlsbad's Trevor Rogers bracing for playoffs with Marlins after another strong outing

Matthew Asher, Carlsbad Current-Argus

The Miami Marlins are pleased with the work of rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers and want to utilize him in the postseason.

In the penultimate Marlins regular game of the season, the former Carlsbad pitching standout was effective over three innings of work facing the New York Mets on Saturday before Miami decided to save his arm for the playoffs and pulled him with a 3-0 lead.

New York rallied and came away with an 11-4 victory after Rogers was replaced, but Miami already clinched a playoff spot on Friday.

Rogers wasn't told before the game that he would only pitch a few innings so the news in the dugout between the third and fourth innings came as a surprise to him.

"I got back into the dugout after that third inning and (Marlins manager Don) Mattingly said I was done," Rogers said. "I was shocked at first but he said 'We have a long-term plan for you. We're saving you for the playoffs.' "

Rogers finished the game with three shutout innings, giving up just two hits and one walk over 54 total pitches. He also struck out four batters.

Miami will play the Chicago Cubs in the first round of the playoffs Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

