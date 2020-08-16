Signings: San Juan County duo will continue baseball careers at the junior college level

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Two more San Juan County baseball players signed their national letters of intent last week to continue their careers at the next level, according to the social media accounts for the Native American athletics database website called ndnsports.com.

Kirtland Central’s Myles Harvey signed with Luna Community College in Las Vegas, New Mexico, while Navajo Prep’s Marley Deschiney inked with Western Technical College in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Kirtland and Navajo Prep squared off in the final game of 2020 for both parties back on March 10, as COVID-19 entered New Mexico that week and canceled what was left of the spring campaign. Kirtland won, 9-5.

Shiprock’s Sanaa Keeswood will play college hoops

Lady Chieftains guard Sanaa Keeswood signed with Cochise College in Douglas, Arizona.

Keeswood was named to the All-District 1-4A Second Team last season.

