Navajo Prep's Thomas Montanez signs with Erie Community College baseball program
The Daily Times staff
Published 5:17 p.m. MT July 18, 2020 | Updated 5:47 p.m. MT July 18, 2020
FARMINGTON — Navajo Prep shortstop Thomas Montanez looks to be a well-rounded contributor in the middle infield after signing with Erie Community College's baseball program on Saturday.
Montanez will join the Kats, a junior college program located in Buffalo, New York, using academic aid, but he will have a roster spot.
“They have a great program that competes and develops players for bigger programs after the two years at the JUCO level,” Montanez said in an email.
Going forward, Montanez said he wants to keep developing his speed and arm strength on defense. On offense, Montanez said he wants to better recognize pitches and drive the ball through gaps to help himself grow as a power hitter.
I won’t ever be perfect, (but) I can always hone my craft to the best it can be,” Montanez said.
