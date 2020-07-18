CLOSE

Navajo Prep's Thomas Montanez signs his National Letter of Intent on Saturday, July 18, 2020, to continue his baseball career at Erie Community College in Buffalo, New York. (Photo: The Montanez family)

FARMINGTON — Navajo Prep shortstop Thomas Montanez looks to be a well-rounded contributor in the middle infield after signing with Erie Community College's baseball program on Saturday.

Montanez will join the Kats, a junior college program located in Buffalo, New York, using academic aid, but he will have a roster spot.

“They have a great program that competes and develops players for bigger programs after the two years at the JUCO level,” Montanez said in an email.

Going forward, Montanez said he wants to keep developing his speed and arm strength on defense. On offense, Montanez said he wants to better recognize pitches and drive the ball through gaps to help himself grow as a power hitter.

I won’t ever be perfect, (but) I can always hone my craft to the best it can be,” Montanez said.

