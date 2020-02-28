CLOSE Scorpions come through with some key defensive plays, including two key put-outs by Jacob Strange, Friday at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Wochit

FARMINGTON – Farmington didn't have the prettiest of defensive efforts, but recorded the big plays time and again — paving way to a 3-2 win over Miyamura in Friday's baseball season opener at Ricketts Park.

"Stopping the ball in the infield's critical when you have a runner on second base, keeps them from scoring," third baseman Jacob Strange said.

It may not have been a shutout, but the big defensive plays made the difference.

Buy Photo Farmington's Jordan Vickers throws a pitch against Miyamura during Friday's 2020 season-opening baseball game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Strange had two timely put-outs (scooping up the ball on a chopper, then igniting a 5-4-3 double play), while centerfielder Jeff Gardenhire slid for a key grab in left-center.

"I just got a really good jump on it. It was kind of hanging a little bit too high, so I was able to get under it before it could hit the ground," Gardenhire said. "If you can keep your glove solid throughout the whole game, it's definitely going to be a good day for you."

Pitcher Jordan Vickers, who logged six innings with four strikeouts, got a much-needed strikeout with two outs and the bases loaded, and shortstop Emilio Pardo dropped back into shallow left field for a critical pop-out shortly after.

"It's always going to be important to us (to make those plays)," Gardenhire said.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

