CLOSE PV opens on a 21-6 run, gets some key stops late en route to a 60-43 win Tuesday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. PV’s now 21-1, 4-0 in district play. Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers still stand atop of the District 2-5A girls basketball standings after handling Farmington, 60-43, tonight at Scorpion Arena.

PV's now 21-1, 4-0 in District 2-5A. Farmington dropped to 16-6, 2-2 in district play.

PV jumped on FHS from the get-go with some fast-break layups and points off backdoor cuts, opening the game on a 21-6 run.

PV also took away Farmington's inside driving lanes, preserving its lead with a couple key blocks in the second half.

The Lady Panthers will play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Eldorado, while Farmington will play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at La Cueva.

CLOSE Lady Panthers do damage on the fast break and limited Farmington's chances attacking the driving lanes in 60-43 victory Tuesday at Scorpion Arena. Wochit

Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Celina Watson looks to pass the ball against Farmington's Carolena Steven during Tuesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Prep girls still unbeaten District 1-3A girls hoops

The Lady Eagles caught fire on offense during the third quarter, pulling ahead to an 85-41 win over Crownpoint tonight at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.

Prep's now 18-2, 6-0 in district.

Crownpoint played man defense in the first quarter, and Prep couldn’t find a solid rhythm on offense in the opening minutes because of it. Prep trailed 20-15 after one quarter.

However, Prep pulled ahead in the third quarter behind six combined 3-pointers by Tai Tai Woods and Holly Walker.

Prep outscored Crownpoint 34-11 in the third quarter and cruised to victory.

Kirtland, Shiprock win District 1-4A boys hoops games

Kirtland topped Bloomfield 50-48 tonight at Bronco Arena in Kirtland, while Shiprock beat Miyamura 69-57 tonight at the Chieftain Pit in Shiprock.

Kirtland's won six of its last seven games overall, while Shiprock's won two of its last three games.

Gallup tops Aztec in District 1-4A boys hoops

GHS defeated the Tigers 84-63 tonight at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.

FHS boys win first District 2-5A basketball game

The Scorpions withstood a late Piedra Vista rally and won 60-54 Monday at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.

Farmington's now 1-3 in district, while PV remains winless in district at 0-4.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e