Farmington baseball players Jay Alshouse and Emilio Pardo sign their national letters of intent on Friday. Alshouse will play at NAIA's Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska, while Pardo will play at New Mexico Military Institute's junior college baseball team in Roswell. (Photo: Danny Secrest)

FARMINGTON — Farmington Scorpion baseball players Emilio Pardo and Jay Alshouse are bound for the next level after signing letters of intent today.

Pardo will play for New Mexico Military Institute’s junior college program in Roswell on a full-ride scholarship.

Alshouse will join Midland University, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program in Fremont, Nebraska, on partial athletic and partial academic scholarships.

Going forward, Pardo, a shortstop who looks to eventually transfer to a larger NCAA team, looks to fine-tune his hitting mechanics.

Alshouse, a first baseman and pitcher, looks to bring the competitive fire he has on both offense and defense over to Midland.