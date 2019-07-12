CLOSE Down 2-1, 4-Corners Frackers do damage on the bases in bottom of the 5th, pulling ahead to 5-2 win over the Oilers Friday at Ricketts Park. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — Like they’d done all week, the 4-Corners Frackers’ base runners needed that slightest window or two to dart across the bases, and into the Connie Mack World Series.

That opportunity came in the fifth inning, as 4C flew down the bags to take down the Oilers 5-2 to win the City Tournament title tonight at Ricketts Park.

“It’s a really cool experience that you wish every kid in Farmington could have, and these kids get to have it,” 4-Corners coach Sean Trotter said.

Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth, Bradon Zastrow ripped one to the right field corner.

That gave Dawson Walls and Treston Shallenberger ample time to bolt around the diamond and score runs.

“We tried to be aggressive (on the bases). In that situation, they’re running," Trotter said. "The more the game speeds up, the more difficult it becomes defensively, and we took advantage of (it).”

Nate Swarts then knocked in an RBI single, and Zastrow came screaming down the third-base line and scored.

"I was in scoring position, he hit a hard ball up the middle. Ran hard and scored again," Zastrow said. "Got to go out and play aggressive. Can't play passive."

Swarts later tacked on a run following a double-steal and a fielding error at third base.

That proved to be more than enough of a cushion to get the final six outs and punch their tickets to the big show.

Some may be new to the experience, while others get to relive it.

“It’s great to go back. Got a little experience under my belt,” said Zastrow, who played in last year’s CMWS with the Farmington Fuel.

