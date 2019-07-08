CLOSE Farmer throws complete game with 7 strikeouts (including 3 strikeouts with runners in scoring position) in 11-0 win Monday to open City Tournament. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON – Strike Zone and 4C-18 both opened the Connie Mack World Series City Tournament with shutout victories tonight at Ricketts Park.

Strike Zone crushed 4C-17 11-0 via fifth-inning mercy rule, while 4C-18 knocked in some key base hits to top the Connie Mack Oilers 5-0.

Strike Zone got on base often with multiple line drives. They also hit plenty of choppers that bounced away from the 4C-17 infielders.

They did more than enough to support pitcher Hayden Farmer, who threw a complete game and struck out seven batters, including three with runners in scoring position.

Farmer locked down opposing hitters by repeatedly attacking the inside corners of the zone.

Buy Photo Strike Zone's Hayden Farmer fires a pitch for a strikeout against 4C-17 during Monday's Connie Mack World Series City Tournament game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo 4C-18's Austin Simmons beats the throw to third base against the Connie Mack Oilers during Monday's Connie Mack World Series City Tournament game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Later on, 4C-18 pulled ahead of the Oilers in the second inning when Gage Mestas and Austin Simmons drove in back-to-back runs.

The Sting had a first-round bye tonight. Strike Zone will have a second-round bye on Tuesday.

Visit daily-times.com this week for continuing coverage of the City Tournament.