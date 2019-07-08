This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's
Strike Zone, 4C-18 open City Tournament with shutout wins
The Daily Times staff
Published 10:07 p.m. MT July 8, 2019 | Updated 10:13 p.m. MT July 8, 2019
Farmer throws complete game with 7 strikeouts (including 3 strikeouts with runners in scoring position) in 11-0 win Monday to open City Tournament.
Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
4C-17's Logan Birch looks to get the out at first base against Strike Zone during Monday's Connie Mack World Series City Tournament game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Strike Zone's Wyatt Lawley darts toward third base for an RBI triple against 4C-17 during Monday's Connie Mack World Series City Tournament game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
4C-17's Jeff Gardenhire runs down the first-base line for a single against Strike Zone during Monday's Connie Mack World Series City Tournament game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Strike Zone's Danny Carpenter gets the green light to run across third base and scores a run against 4C-17 during Monday's Connie Mack World Series City Tournament game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
4C-18's Arthur Steinkamp retrieves the ball off a bunt by the Connie Mack Oilers during Monday's Connie Mack World Series City Tournament game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
4C-18's Austin Simmons beats the throw to third base against the Connie Mack Oilers during Monday's Connie Mack World Series City Tournament game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
