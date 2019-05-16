CLOSE The Scorpions strike first with five runs in the first inning, but Rio Rancho pulls ahead to win 10-9 slugfest Thursday in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

ALBUQUERQUE — Farmington watched a five-run lead dissolve only to come back from a four-run deficit against No. 5 Rio Rancho.

But the Rams advanced on a broken bat RBI infield single to advance to the Class 5A New Mexico state baseball tournament semifinals with a 10-9 victory tonight at Santa Ana Star Field in Albuquerque.

Rio Rancho leadoff hitter Ethan Silcox had the game-winner off of Farmington reliever Wyatt Lawley. Scorpions shortstop Emilio Pardo dove for the ball, but the ball fell into the outfield to allow the winning run to come across.

Bradon Zastrow opened Farmington’s five-run first inning with a leadoff triple off the first pitch from Rio Rancho starter Andrew Duran. Marcus Maldonado later added a two-run double to center field to make it 5-0.

Buy Photo Farmington's Wyatt Lawley bolts to home plate and scores a run against Rio Rancho during Thursday's 5A state baseball quarterfinals game at Santa Ana Star Field in Albuquerque. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Farmington later trailed 9-5 entering the seventh inning, but stormed back.

The 13th-seeded Scorpions closed the deficit to 9-7 on a walk, before Austin Simmons hit into what appeared to be a game-ending double play. Simmons reached first base on an error. Two runs scored, and the game was tied at 9-9.

And then came the game-winning run that ended Farmington's season at 17-12.

Buy Photo Farmington's Isaiah Royce gets fired up after sliding into third base for a triple against Rio Rancho during Thursday's 5A state baseball quarterfinals game at Santa Ana Star Field in Albuquerque. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Zastrow hit 4 for 4 with a triple and an RBI double.

Farmington left 11 base runners stranded through the first six innings, leaving the bases loaded in the fourth and fifth innings.

