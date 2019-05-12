LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Monday

5A state golf championships at the Canyon Club in Albuquerque - Day 1, 8 a.m.

4A state golf championships at Piñon Hills Golf Course - Day 1, 8 a.m.

Tuesday

5A state golf championships at the Canyon Club in Albuquerque - Day 2, 8 a.m.

4A state golf championships at Piñon Hills Golf Course - Day 2, 8 a.m.

Thursday

Aztec softball vs. Bernalillo (4A quarterfinals), 8:30 a.m. at Cleveland High School

Piedra Vista baseball vs. Centennial (5A quarterfinals), 10 a.m. at Santa Ana Star Field in Albuquerque

Piedra Vista softball vs. Rio Rancho (5A quarterfinals), 10:30 a.m. at Cleveland High School

Farmington softball vs. Hobbs (5A quarterfinals), 10:30 a.m. at Cleveland High School

Aztec baseball vs. Albuquerque Academy (4A quarterfinals), 4 p.m. at Rio Rancho High School

Farmington baseball vs. Rio Rancho (5A quarterfinals), 7 p.m. at Santa Ana Star Field

CLOSE

Aztec sweeps Grants (5-3 on Friday, 7-4 on Saturday) in 4A playoff series opener at AHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

CLOSE

Aztec sweeps Grants (5-3 on Friday, 7-4 on Saturday) in 4A playoff series opener at AHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

CLOSE

Aztec sweeps Grants (5-3 on Friday, 7-4 on Saturday) in 4A playoff series opener at AHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

Friday

5A and 4A state track and field championships at UNM Track-Soccer Complex - Day 1, 8 a.m.

5A and 4A state baseball and softball championships in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, TBA

Saturday

5A and 4A state track and field championships at UNM Track-Soccer Complex - Day 2, 8 a.m.

4A state softball championship series, 10 a.m. at UNM Lobo Softball Field

5A state baseball championship game, 11 a.m. at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque

5A state softball championship series, 12 p.m. at UNM Lobo Softball Field

4A state baseball championship game, 6 p.m. at Santa Ana Star Field

PHOTOS: Piedra Vista vs. Sandia baseball, 5A playoffs | May 10
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Piedra Vista's Nate Swarts pitches against Sandia in the top of the second inning during Game 1 of the 5A state first-round playoff series Friday at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield.
Piedra Vista's Nate Swarts pitches against Sandia in the top of the second inning during Game 1 of the 5A state first-round playoff series Friday at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield. Curtis Ray Benally/Special to the Daily Times
Fullscreen
Sandia's Seth Casias connects with the ball in the top of the fifth inning against Piedra Vista during Game 1 of the 5A state first-round playoff series Friday at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield.
Sandia's Seth Casias connects with the ball in the top of the fifth inning against Piedra Vista during Game 1 of the 5A state first-round playoff series Friday at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield. Curtis Ray Benally/Special to the Daily Times
Fullscreen
Piedra Vista's Carson Davis beats the throw at second base against Sandia during Game 1 of the 5A state first-round playoff series Friday at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield.
Piedra Vista's Carson Davis beats the throw at second base against Sandia during Game 1 of the 5A state first-round playoff series Friday at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield. Curtis Ray Benally/Special to the Daily Times
Fullscreen
Piedra Vista's Dawson Walls connects with the ball in the bottom of the sixth inning against Sandia during Game 1 of the 5A state first-round playoff series Friday at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield.
Piedra Vista's Dawson Walls connects with the ball in the bottom of the sixth inning against Sandia during Game 1 of the 5A state first-round playoff series Friday at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield. Curtis Ray Benally/Special to the Daily Times
Fullscreen
Piedra Vista's Kasen Foster makes a throw to first base in the top of the sixth inning against Sandia during Game 1 of the 5A state first-round playoff series Friday at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield.
Piedra Vista's Kasen Foster makes a throw to first base in the top of the sixth inning against Sandia during Game 1 of the 5A state first-round playoff series Friday at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield. Curtis Ray Benally/Special to the Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    PHOTOS: Farmington at Centennial softball | May 11
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Farmington's Makayla Donald throws a pitch during Saturday's 5A playoff softball game at Centennial.
    Buy Photo
    Farmington's Makayla Donald throws a pitch during Saturday's 5A playoff softball game at Centennial. Polo Orta, for the Sun-News
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Farmington's Autumn Thomas is all smiles all reaching second base during Saturday's 5A playoff softball game at Centennial.
    Buy Photo
    Farmington's Autumn Thomas is all smiles all reaching second base during Saturday's 5A playoff softball game at Centennial. Polo Orta, for the Sun-News
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Centennial's Nicole Guillen (12) tries to tag Farmington's Nicole Brimhall during Saturday's 5A playoff softball game at CHS.
    Buy Photo
    Centennial's Nicole Guillen (12) tries to tag Farmington's Nicole Brimhall during Saturday's 5A playoff softball game at CHS. Polo Orta, for the Sun-News
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Farmington's Nicole Brimhall slides into home during Saturday's 5A playoff softball game at Centennial.
    Buy Photo
    Farmington's Nicole Brimhall slides into home during Saturday's 5A playoff softball game at Centennial. Polo Orta, for the Sun-News
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Centennial's Nicole Guillen looks to make a play against Farmington during Saturday's 5A playoff softball game at CHS.
    Buy Photo
    Centennial's Nicole Guillen looks to make a play against Farmington during Saturday's 5A playoff softball game at CHS. Polo Orta, for the Sun-News
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Farmington's Ulysse Morales (12) is greeted by teammates at home plate after she hit a home run during Saturday's 5A playoff softball game at Centennial.
    Buy Photo
    Farmington's Ulysse Morales (12) is greeted by teammates at home plate after she hit a home run during Saturday's 5A playoff softball game at Centennial. Polo Orta, for the Sun-News
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

       

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE