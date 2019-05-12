Piedra Vista's Dawson Walls connects with the ball in the bottom of the sixth inning against Sandia during Game 1 of the 5A state first-round playoff series Friday at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield. (Photo: Curtis Ray Benally/Special to the Daily Times)

Monday

5A state golf championships at the Canyon Club in Albuquerque - Day 1, 8 a.m.

4A state golf championships at Piñon Hills Golf Course - Day 1, 8 a.m.

Tuesday

5A state golf championships at the Canyon Club in Albuquerque - Day 2, 8 a.m.

4A state golf championships at Piñon Hills Golf Course - Day 2, 8 a.m.

Thursday

Aztec softball vs. Bernalillo (4A quarterfinals), 8:30 a.m. at Cleveland High School

Piedra Vista baseball vs. Centennial (5A quarterfinals), 10 a.m. at Santa Ana Star Field in Albuquerque

Piedra Vista softball vs. Rio Rancho (5A quarterfinals), 10:30 a.m. at Cleveland High School

Farmington softball vs. Hobbs (5A quarterfinals), 10:30 a.m. at Cleveland High School

Aztec baseball vs. Albuquerque Academy (4A quarterfinals), 4 p.m. at Rio Rancho High School

Farmington baseball vs. Rio Rancho (5A quarterfinals), 7 p.m. at Santa Ana Star Field

Friday

5A and 4A state track and field championships at UNM Track-Soccer Complex - Day 1, 8 a.m.

5A and 4A state baseball and softball championships in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, TBA

Saturday

5A and 4A state track and field championships at UNM Track-Soccer Complex - Day 2, 8 a.m.

4A state softball championship series, 10 a.m. at UNM Lobo Softball Field

5A state baseball championship game, 11 a.m. at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque

5A state softball championship series, 12 p.m. at UNM Lobo Softball Field

4A state baseball championship game, 6 p.m. at Santa Ana Star Field