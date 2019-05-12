Monday
5A state golf championships at the Canyon Club in Albuquerque - Day 1, 8 a.m.
4A state golf championships at Piñon Hills Golf Course - Day 1, 8 a.m.
Tuesday
5A state golf championships at the Canyon Club in Albuquerque - Day 2, 8 a.m.
4A state golf championships at Piñon Hills Golf Course - Day 2, 8 a.m.
Thursday
Aztec softball vs. Bernalillo (4A quarterfinals), 8:30 a.m. at Cleveland High School
Piedra Vista baseball vs. Centennial (5A quarterfinals), 10 a.m. at Santa Ana Star Field in Albuquerque
Piedra Vista softball vs. Rio Rancho (5A quarterfinals), 10:30 a.m. at Cleveland High School
Farmington softball vs. Hobbs (5A quarterfinals), 10:30 a.m. at Cleveland High School
Aztec baseball vs. Albuquerque Academy (4A quarterfinals), 4 p.m. at Rio Rancho High School
Farmington baseball vs. Rio Rancho (5A quarterfinals), 7 p.m. at Santa Ana Star Field
Aztec sweeps Grants (5-3 on Friday, 7-4 on Saturday) in 4A playoff series opener at AHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
Friday
5A and 4A state track and field championships at UNM Track-Soccer Complex - Day 1, 8 a.m.
5A and 4A state baseball and softball championships in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, TBA
Saturday
5A and 4A state track and field championships at UNM Track-Soccer Complex - Day 2, 8 a.m.
4A state softball championship series, 10 a.m. at UNM Lobo Softball Field
5A state baseball championship game, 11 a.m. at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque
5A state softball championship series, 12 p.m. at UNM Lobo Softball Field
4A state baseball championship game, 6 p.m. at Santa Ana Star Field
