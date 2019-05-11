FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista and Aztec brought out the brooms today, securing playoff baseball series sweeps.
PV ousted Sandia (7-2 on Friday, 1-0 today) to reach the 5A state quarterfinals, while Aztec topped Grants (5-3 on Friday, 7-4 today) to reach the 4A state quarterfinals.
Despite being tied 2-2 entering the bottom of the sixth inning in Game 1, the Panthers pulled ahead for good with a five-run barrage in that bottom half of the sixth. PV then handled business in Game 2.
Aztec pulled ahead in both games thanks to a big play each time.
Jaden Cruz led the Tigers to a Game 1 win via a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
AHS then seized control in Game 2 with a four-run barrage in the bottom of the fourth inning, including Chad Hill's two-run double. Hill also earned the victory starting on the pitching mound. Aztec's won 19 of its last 21 games overall.
PV (20-8) will face Centennial 10 a.m. Thursday at Santa Ana Star Field in Albuquerque, while Aztec (22-6) will take on the Albuquerque Academy/Miyamura winner 4 p.m. Thursday at Rio Rancho High School.
Aztec sweeps Grants (5-3 on Friday, 7-4 on Saturday) in 4A playoff series opener at AHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
Aztec sweeps Grants (5-3 on Friday, 7-4 on Saturday) in 4A playoff series opener at AHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
Aztec sweeps Grants (5-3 on Friday, 7-4 on Saturday) in 4A playoff series opener at AHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
Farmington upsets Rio Grande
The Scorpions, a No. 13 seed in the 5A baseball playoffs, reminded the state that they're the defending state champions, ousting fourth-seeded Rio Grande 7-3 in Game 3 today in Albuquerque.
FHS dropped three of its final four regular-season games, but opened the playoffs strong.
The Scorpions drew first blood in Game 1 via a four-run outburst in the top of the third.
Rio Grande took Game 2, 7-2, but Farmington put the series away by scoring four runs in the top of the seventh in Game 3.
FHS (17-11) will face Rio Rancho in the 5A quarterfinals 7 p.m. Thursday at Santa Ana Star Field.
Aztec softball cruises into 4A quarterfinals
The Lady Tigers crushed Los Alamos 11-1 in today's 4A playoff opener at the Aztec Tiger Softball Complex.
Shantel Evans got the offense going with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first, and Aztec soon pulled away for good by the sixth inning.
Aztec (20-7) will face the Bernalillo/Belen winner 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho.
PV softball reaches 5A quarterfinals
The Lady Panthers took down district foe Eldorado, winning today's playoff opener 7-5 in eight innings at EHS.
Akaysia Grogan hit 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, while Amber Herrod and Lanae Billy each drove in one run.
PV (19-9) will face the Rio Rancho/Mayfield winner in the quarterfinals 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Cleveland High.
Prep baseball, KC softball lose playoff openers
The Eagles lost both 3A first-round games at Santa Fe Indian (7-3 on Friday, 13-3 today), while the Lady Broncos were shut out 15-0 in today's 4A opener at Los Lunas.
Prep's season ends at 17-6, while Kirtland's season ends at 12-16.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.