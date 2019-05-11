Piedra Vista's Kasen Foster makes a throw to first base in the top of the sixth inning against Sandia during Game 1 of the 5A state first-round playoff series Friday at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield. (Photo: Curtis Ray Benally/Special to the Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista and Aztec brought out the brooms today, securing playoff baseball series sweeps.

PV ousted Sandia (7-2 on Friday, 1-0 today) to reach the 5A state quarterfinals, while Aztec topped Grants (5-3 on Friday, 7-4 today) to reach the 4A state quarterfinals.

Despite being tied 2-2 entering the bottom of the sixth inning in Game 1, the Panthers pulled ahead for good with a five-run barrage in that bottom half of the sixth. PV then handled business in Game 2.

Aztec pulled ahead in both games thanks to a big play each time.

Jaden Cruz led the Tigers to a Game 1 win via a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

AHS then seized control in Game 2 with a four-run barrage in the bottom of the fourth inning, including Chad Hill's two-run double. Hill also earned the victory starting on the pitching mound. Aztec's won 19 of its last 21 games overall.

PV (20-8) will face Centennial 10 a.m. Thursday at Santa Ana Star Field in Albuquerque, while Aztec (22-6) will take on the Albuquerque Academy/Miyamura winner 4 p.m. Thursday at Rio Rancho High School.

Farmington upsets Rio Grande

The Scorpions, a No. 13 seed in the 5A baseball playoffs, reminded the state that they're the defending state champions, ousting fourth-seeded Rio Grande 7-3 in Game 3 today in Albuquerque.

FHS dropped three of its final four regular-season games, but opened the playoffs strong.

The Scorpions drew first blood in Game 1 via a four-run outburst in the top of the third.

Rio Grande took Game 2, 7-2, but Farmington put the series away by scoring four runs in the top of the seventh in Game 3.

FHS (17-11) will face Rio Rancho in the 5A quarterfinals 7 p.m. Thursday at Santa Ana Star Field.

Aztec softball cruises into 4A quarterfinals

The Lady Tigers crushed Los Alamos 11-1 in today's 4A playoff opener at the Aztec Tiger Softball Complex.

Shantel Evans got the offense going with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first, and Aztec soon pulled away for good by the sixth inning.

Aztec (20-7) will face the Bernalillo/Belen winner 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho.

PV softball reaches 5A quarterfinals

The Lady Panthers took down district foe Eldorado, winning today's playoff opener 7-5 in eight innings at EHS.

Akaysia Grogan hit 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, while Amber Herrod and Lanae Billy each drove in one run.

PV (19-9) will face the Rio Rancho/Mayfield winner in the quarterfinals 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Cleveland High.

Prep baseball, KC softball lose playoff openers

The Eagles lost both 3A first-round games at Santa Fe Indian (7-3 on Friday, 13-3 today), while the Lady Broncos were shut out 15-0 in today's 4A opener at Los Lunas.

Prep's season ends at 17-6, while Kirtland's season ends at 12-16.