Baseball. (Photo: File photo)

FARMINGTON — Kirtland Central and Bloomfield saw their 2019 baseball campaigns come to a halt in the opening round of the 4A playoffs.

The Broncos were unable to resume doing damage on the hitting end, falling 6-0 on Thursday and 2-1 today at Santa Teresa. The Bobcats, meanwhile, struggled to withstand St. Pius’ speed on the base paths, falling 11-1 and 9-0 in Thursday’s 4A playoff-opening series.

Kirtland’s lineup struck out a combined 24 times over the two-game span.

Santa Teresa’s Braden Gluth threw a complete-game no-hitter in Game 1, and teammate Coty Braeutigam followed suit with a complete-game victory in Game 2.

In Game 1 against Bloomfield, St. Pius’ bats put just enough force on the ball to allow base runners to easily darts across the diamond and score runs. St. Pius’ Grant Smith later scored a quick run after stealing home plate to put the game away.

St. Pius later finished off the series, as at least four players tallied multi-hit games in Game 2.

Kirtland’s season ended at 13-10, losing five of its last six games.

After an 8-3 start, Bloomfield’s season ended at 13-15.

St. Pius will face the Valley/Belen winner in the 4A quarterfinals 10 a.m. next Thursday at Rio Rancho High School. Santa Teresa will face the Artesia/Valencia winner in the 4A quarterfinals 1 p.m. next Thursday at RRHS.

Prep softball’s season ends at Laguna Acoma

The Lady Eagles put up a fight in the first two innings, but ultimately fell short 16-11 in Wednesday’s 3A playoff opener.

Prep led 5-2 entering the bottom of the third inning, until Laguna Acoma pulled ahead with a seven-run outburst in the bottom of the third. Laguna Acoma then tacked on another seven combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Prep’s season ended at 11-12.

Laguna Acoma will face West Las Vegas in the 3A quarterfinals 12:30 p.m. next Wednesday at Cleveland High School.