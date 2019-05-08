CLOSE

Sorrelhorse hits two solo home runs in KC’s 10-6 win at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield. Dionte Yazzie and Cadan Flack both hit 2-run home runs. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

Cochise Sorrelhorse, Dionte Yazzie and Cadan Flack combine for 4 home runs in KC’s 10-6 win at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

Upset alert?

Kirtland Central’s bats can do just that when the Broncos travel to Santa Teresa (19-5) in the 4A playoff series opener, which starts at 7 p.m. Thursday.

A rough stretch of limited contact at the plate resulted in a three-game losing streak to close out April, and perhaps cost them a chance to host a playoff series, KC (13-8) got back on track in the district finale at Bloomfield.

The Broncos set the tone fast by crushing the ball deep four times. The first of which occurred just moments into the game, as Cochise Sorrelhorse hit the first of his two solo shots in the top of the first inning. Dionte Yazzie and Cadan Flack later added two-run home runs.

The timing couldn’t have been better for Kirtland to restore its power-hitting prowess, as they’ll travel about 450 miles south to take on a Santa Teresa squad that’s won 14 straight games entering the playoffs.

Bloomfield's Rogelio Gonzales fires a pitch against Kirtland Central during Thursday's District 1-4A game at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's Rogelio Gonzales fires a pitch against Kirtland Central during Thursday's District 1-4A game at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield.
Kirtland Central's Dionte Yazzie darts down the third base line and scores a run against Bloomfield during Thursday's District 1-4A game at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield.
Kirtland Central's Dionte Yazzie darts down the third base line and scores a run against Bloomfield during Thursday's District 1-4A game at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield.
Kirtland Central players swarm Cadan Flack (5) after he hit a two-run home run against Bloomfield during Thursday's District 1-4A game at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield.
Kirtland Central players swarm Cadan Flack (5) after he hit a two-run home run against Bloomfield during Thursday's District 1-4A game at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's Bryce Perez throws to first base for an out against Kirtland Central during Thursday's District 1-4A game at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's Bryce Perez throws to first base for an out against Kirtland Central during Thursday's District 1-4A game at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's Jerron Gunn gets caught away from the first base bag and gets tagged out by Kirtland Central's Shayne Roanhorse during Thursday's District 1-4A game at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's Jerron Gunn gets caught away from the first base bag and gets tagged out by Kirtland Central's Shayne Roanhorse during Thursday's District 1-4A game at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield.
    Piedra Vista hosts Sandia, again

    The Panthers (18-8) ousted the Matadors (13-13) in last year’s playoff opener, in front of the home crowd. The two sides will do battle again starting at 4 p.m. Friday, at Ricketts Park yet again.

    PV largely stressed situational hitting and smart base-running in 2018, but is now winning games hitting for power and doing so in clutch, late-inning moments.

    La Cueva clinched District 2-5A title with 10-3 win in Game 1 Saturday, but Whalen hits 2-run walk-off home run to give PV 4-2 win and series split. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

    Piedra Vista's Jace Whalen looks to bolt for second base against La Cueva during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
    Piedra Vista's Jace Whalen looks to bolt for second base against La Cueva during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
    La Cueva's Aaron Sanchez picks up a ground ball and runs back to first base for an out against Piedra Vista during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
    La Cueva's Aaron Sanchez picks up a ground ball and runs back to first base for an out against Piedra Vista during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
    La Cueva's Cody Davis throws a pitch against Piedra Vista during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
    La Cueva's Cody Davis throws a pitch against Piedra Vista during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
    Piedra Vista's Aiden Ackerman darts across third base and scores a run against La Cueva during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
    Piedra Vista's Aiden Ackerman darts across third base and scores a run against La Cueva during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
      Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577.

