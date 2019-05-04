Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Jace Whalen looks to bolt for second base against La Cueva during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON – Although La Cueva ended up clinching the District 2-5A baseball title after beating Piedra Vista 10-3 in Game 1 today at Ricketts Park, PV's Jace Whalen forced a series split in walk-off fashion.

Whalen crushed a game-winning, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning of the nightcap game enroute to a 4-2 PV victory.

Isaiah Gamboa took off for second base after an off-target pitch hit the dirt and bounced away from home plate, and then he reached third base upon a fielder's choice play to first base.

Whalen then belted the ball deep over the wall, lifting the Panthers to victory and second place in district.

La Cueva (18-6, 6-2) clinched district because of a plus-five run advantage in head-to-head point differentials versus PV (18-8, 6-2).

Lady Scorpions come up short at Eldorado

The Farmington softball team got the bats going early enroute to a 12-11 Game 1 victory today, but Eldorado responded with a 16-8 win in Game 2 to clinch the District 2-5A title outright.

Piedra Vista swept La Cueva, 1-0 and 13-3, today at Farmington Sports Complex, but Eldorado (16-8, 7-1) needed just one victory to secure district after sweeping PV earlier in district play.

PV (17-9, 6-2) placed second in district, while FHS (16-10, 5-3) took third place.

FHS baseball swept at Eldorado

The Scorpions lost both games today, 6-5 and 5-3.

Farmington (15-10, 3-5) dropped three of its final four district games.

Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Aiden Ackerman darts across third base and scores a run against La Cueva during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)