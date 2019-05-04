FARMINGTON – Although La Cueva ended up clinching the District 2-5A baseball title after beating Piedra Vista 10-3 in Game 1 today at Ricketts Park, PV's Jace Whalen forced a series split in walk-off fashion.
Whalen crushed a game-winning, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning of the nightcap game enroute to a 4-2 PV victory.
Isaiah Gamboa took off for second base after an off-target pitch hit the dirt and bounced away from home plate, and then he reached third base upon a fielder's choice play to first base.
Whalen then belted the ball deep over the wall, lifting the Panthers to victory and second place in district.
La Cueva (18-6, 6-2) clinched district because of a plus-five run advantage in head-to-head point differentials versus PV (18-8, 6-2).
Visit daily-times.com find out where PV will be seeded in this year's 5A state playoffs.
Lady Scorpions come up short at Eldorado
The Farmington softball team got the bats going early enroute to a 12-11 Game 1 victory today, but Eldorado responded with a 16-8 win in Game 2 to clinch the District 2-5A title outright.
Piedra Vista swept La Cueva, 1-0 and 13-3, today at Farmington Sports Complex, but Eldorado (16-8, 7-1) needed just one victory to secure district after sweeping PV earlier in district play.
PV (17-9, 6-2) placed second in district, while FHS (16-10, 5-3) took third place.
FHS baseball swept at Eldorado
The Scorpions lost both games today, 6-5 and 5-3.
Farmington (15-10, 3-5) dropped three of its final four district games.
