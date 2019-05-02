FARMINGTON — Thanks to yet another strong performance on the hitting end, the Navajo Prep Eagles are District 1-3A baseball champions.

Prep took care of business in today’s doubleheader at Zuni, winning 11-2 and 12-1.

Regardless of today’s doubleheader outcome between Laguna Acoma and Tohatchi, the Eagles won the district title over Laguna Acoma because of their plus-two run advantage in head-to-head point differentials.

Prep (17-4, 9-1) averaged 14.6 runs scored per game during district action.

Kirtland's bats ignite at Bloomfield

Kirtland’s bats ignite at Bloomfield

The Broncos crushed four home runs to end District 1-4A on a strong note, winning 10-6 today at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield.

Cochise Sorrelhorse went deep twice for a pair of solo home runs, while Dionte Yazzie and Cadan Flack both hit two-run home runs.

KC (13-8, 6-4) also ended a three-game skid with the victory. Bloomfield (13-13, 4-6) has lost 10 of its last 15 games overall.

Aztec, Shiprock drop district baseball finales

The Tigers’ late rally wasn’t enough to overcome a rough start in today’s 12-9 loss at Gallup.

The Chieftains drew first blood with two runs in the first inning, but lost control in today’s 7-2 loss at Miyamura.

Gallup scored 10 runs in the bottom of the third inning. Aztec began chipping away at the deficit with seven combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings, but it wasn’t enough.

AHS (20-6, 9-1) dropped its first and only district game, and its 15-game win streak also snapped.

After a 6-3 start to 2019, Shiprock (10-13, 3-7) has dropped 10 of its last 14 games.

The state baseball tournament brackets will be released Sunday evening online at nmact.org.