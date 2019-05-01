LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Eagles have rejoined the top-10 in the final New Mexico Overtime Sports Center 3A baseball poll of the season

Prep jumped up to No. 9 in the latest poll. Its bats caught fire last week, scoring 84 combined runs in its last four District 1-3A games.

The Eagles (15-4, 7-1) will return to the diamond at 3 p.m. Thursday at Zuni.

Prep clinches the district title outright with a sweep and if Laguna Acoma (12-10, 7-1) splits its doubleheader Thursday at Tohatchi, or with a split and if Laguna Acoma loses twice.

If Prep and Tohatchi both record sweeps on Thursday, Prep owns the tiebreaker because of a plus-two advantage in head-to-head point differentials.

PV, FHS and Aztec baseball still ranked

The Panthers are ranked seventh in the latest 5A poll, while the Scorpions are No. 9 in 5A.

Aztec is No. 4 in the latest 4A rankings.

Aztec, PV softball teams ranked again

The Lady Tigers are No. 3 in the 4A softball rankings, while the Lady Panthers come in at No. 9 in the latest 5A rankings.

5A baseball

1. Rio Rancho

2. Cleveland

3. Centennial

4. Volcano Vista

5. Rio Grande

6. La Cueva

7. Piedra Vista

8. Carlsbad

9. Farmington

10. Hobbs

4A baseball

1. St. Pius

2. Goddard

3. Artesia

4. Aztec

5. Albuquerque Academy

6. Santa Teresa

7. Los Lunas

8. Belen

9. Miyamura

10. Valley

3A baseball

1. Robertson

2. East Mountain

3. West Las Vegas

4. New Mexico Military Institute

5. Socorro

6. St. Michael’s

7. Santa Fe Indian

8. Cobre

9. Navajo Prep

10. Sandia Prep

5A softball

1. Rio Rancho

2. Volcano Vista

3. Carlsbad

4. Oñate

5. Centennial

6. Manzano

7. Cibola

8. Eldorado

9. Piedra Vista

10. Albuquerque

4A softball

1. Artesia

2. Silver

3. Aztec

4. Los Lunas

5. Bernalillo

6. Lovington

7. Gallup

8. Valencia

9. Valley

10. Belen

PHOTOS: Navajo Prep vs. Thoreau baseball | April 25
Thoreau's Antonio Rivas gets picked off near third base and tries to avoid Navajo Prep's Thomas Montanez during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Thoreau's Antonio Rivas gets picked off near third base and tries to avoid Navajo Prep's Thomas Montanez during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep's Javy Aticitty looks to take off toward second base against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Navajo Prep's Javy Aticitty looks to take off toward second base against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep's Marley Deschiney darts across third base and scores a run against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Navajo Prep's Marley Deschiney darts across third base and scores a run against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep's Rasheed Holyan scores a run against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Navajo Prep's Rasheed Holyan scores a run against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep's Ian Whitehorse runs across third base and scores a run against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Navajo Prep's Ian Whitehorse runs across third base and scores a run against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Thoreau's Elijiah Bitsie throws a pitch against Navajo Prep during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Thoreau's Elijiah Bitsie throws a pitch against Navajo Prep during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    PHOTOS: Kirtland Central vs. Aztec softball | April 26
    Aztec's April Trujillo darts down the third base line and scores a run against Kirtland Central during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS.
    Aztec's April Trujillo darts down the third base line and scores a run against Kirtland Central during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Kirtland Central's Anayah Wabbington against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS.
    Kirtland Central's Anayah Wabbington against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Aztec's Cara Daugherty makes contact at the plate against Kirtland Central during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS.
    Aztec's Cara Daugherty makes contact at the plate against Kirtland Central during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Kirtland Central's Lakeisha Antonio makes contact at the plate against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS.
    Kirtland Central's Lakeisha Antonio makes contact at the plate against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Kirtland Central's Brianna Switzler looks to get an out at first base against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS.
    Kirtland Central's Brianna Switzler looks to get an out at first base against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Kirtland Central's Addisyn Sanchez looks to make a catch in right field against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS.
    Kirtland Central's Addisyn Sanchez looks to make a catch in right field against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Aztec's Avery Adair fires a pitch against Kirtland Central during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS.
    Aztec's Avery Adair fires a pitch against Kirtland Central during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
