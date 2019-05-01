FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Eagles have rejoined the top-10 in the final New Mexico Overtime Sports Center 3A baseball poll of the season
Prep jumped up to No. 9 in the latest poll. Its bats caught fire last week, scoring 84 combined runs in its last four District 1-3A games.
The Eagles (15-4, 7-1) will return to the diamond at 3 p.m. Thursday at Zuni.
Prep clinches the district title outright with a sweep and if Laguna Acoma (12-10, 7-1) splits its doubleheader Thursday at Tohatchi, or with a split and if Laguna Acoma loses twice.
If Prep and Tohatchi both record sweeps on Thursday, Prep owns the tiebreaker because of a plus-two advantage in head-to-head point differentials.
PV, FHS and Aztec baseball still ranked
The Panthers are ranked seventh in the latest 5A poll, while the Scorpions are No. 9 in 5A.
Aztec is No. 4 in the latest 4A rankings.
Aztec, PV softball teams ranked again
The Lady Tigers are No. 3 in the 4A softball rankings, while the Lady Panthers come in at No. 9 in the latest 5A rankings.
5A baseball
1. Rio Rancho
2. Cleveland
3. Centennial
4. Volcano Vista
5. Rio Grande
6. La Cueva
7. Piedra Vista
8. Carlsbad
9. Farmington
10. Hobbs
4A baseball
1. St. Pius
2. Goddard
3. Artesia
4. Aztec
5. Albuquerque Academy
6. Santa Teresa
7. Los Lunas
8. Belen
9. Miyamura
10. Valley
3A baseball
1. Robertson
2. East Mountain
3. West Las Vegas
4. New Mexico Military Institute
5. Socorro
6. St. Michael’s
7. Santa Fe Indian
8. Cobre
9. Navajo Prep
10. Sandia Prep
5A softball
1. Rio Rancho
2. Volcano Vista
3. Carlsbad
4. Oñate
5. Centennial
6. Manzano
7. Cibola
8. Eldorado
9. Piedra Vista
10. Albuquerque
4A softball
1. Artesia
2. Silver
3. Aztec
4. Los Lunas
5. Bernalillo
6. Lovington
7. Gallup
8. Valencia
9. Valley
10. Belen
