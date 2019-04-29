Buy Photo Navajo Prep's Marley Deschiney darts across third base and scores a run against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The Aztec baseball team already wrapped up its second district title in the last three years, and more area squads can potentially also call themselves district champions by week’s end.

Here’s the rundown of district titles that are still up for grabs:

Baseball

District 2-5A

Saturday’s doubleheader between Piedra Vista (17-7, 5-1) and La Cueva (17-5, 5-1) also represents the chance to clinch the top spot in district.

Whichever teams wins both games also wins district outright. In the case of a split, however, head-to-head district point differentials would determine who will be No. 1.

Had La Cueva swept Farmington over the weekend, the Bears would’ve been one win away from winning district.

The fact that FHS took Game 2 to split the series opened the door for PV, which just swept West Mesa to be tied up with LC.

District 1-3A

After sweeping Thoreau last Thursday, Navajo Prep (14-4, 7-1) is now neck-and-neck with Laguna Acoma (12-10, 7-1) in the race for the district title.

Prep wins district in one of three ways: The first is if Prep sweeps Zuni this upcoming Thursday and if Tohatchi splits with Laguna Acoma. The second is if Prep splits with Zuni and if Tohatchi sweeps Laguna Acoma.

But in the event that both Prep and Laguna Acoma win their upcoming twin bills on Thursday, Prep would clinch district because of its two-point advantage in head-to-head point differentials.

Prep also has advantages in overall district point differentials (plus-109 for Prep, plus-72 for Laguna Acoma) and overall record.

Buy Photo Aztec's Avery Adair fires a pitch against Kirtland Central during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Softball

District 2-5A

Eldorado (15-7, 6-0) clinches district outright with at least a split against Farmington on Saturday, but FHS can create chaos in the district title race and win the title themselves.

Although PV (15-9, 4-2) already swept FHS (15-9, 4-2), Farmington wins district if it sweeps Eldorado (giving the Lady Scorpions the head-to-head advantage) and if PV drops one of its two games against La Cueva on Saturday.

PV faces a steep, uphill battle in potentially winning district because it already got swept by Eldorado.

PV would have to win both games versus La Cueva and have Farmington sweep Eldorado, but it doesn’t end there.

Eldorado (plus-51) also owns a 13-point advantage over Piedra Vista (plus-38) in district point differentials. Things would not only have to go well for PV on Saturday, but also go poorly for Eldorado.

District 1-4A

Aztec (18-6, 8-0) can clinch district outright by securing at least a split in Friday’s doubleheader at Gallup (16-8, 7-1).

On the other hand, Gallup must beat Aztec twice to win district.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577.