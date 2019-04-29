LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

FARMINGTON — The Aztec baseball team already wrapped up its second district title in the last three years, and more area squads can potentially also call themselves district champions by week’s end.

Here’s the rundown of district titles that are still up for grabs:

Baseball

District 2-5A

Saturday’s doubleheader between Piedra Vista (17-7, 5-1) and La Cueva (17-5, 5-1) also represents the chance to clinch the top spot in district.

Whichever teams wins both games also wins district outright. In the case of a split, however, head-to-head district point differentials would determine who will be No. 1.

Had La Cueva swept Farmington over the weekend, the Bears would’ve been one win away from winning district. 

The fact that FHS took Game 2 to split the series opened the door for PV, which just swept West Mesa to be tied up with LC.

District 1-3A

After sweeping Thoreau last Thursday, Navajo Prep (14-4, 7-1) is now neck-and-neck with Laguna Acoma (12-10, 7-1) in the race for the district title.

Prep wins district in one of three ways: The first is if Prep sweeps Zuni this upcoming Thursday and if Tohatchi splits with Laguna Acoma. The second is if Prep splits with Zuni and if Tohatchi sweeps Laguna Acoma.

But in the event that both Prep and Laguna Acoma win their upcoming twin bills on Thursday, Prep would clinch district because of its two-point advantage in head-to-head point differentials.

Prep also has advantages in overall district point differentials (plus-109 for Prep, plus-72 for Laguna Acoma) and overall record.

Softball

District 2-5A

Eldorado (15-7, 6-0) clinches district outright with at least a split against Farmington on Saturday, but FHS can create chaos in the district title race and win the title themselves.

Although PV (15-9, 4-2) already swept FHS (15-9, 4-2), Farmington wins district if it sweeps Eldorado (giving the Lady Scorpions the head-to-head advantage) and if PV drops one of its two games against La Cueva on Saturday.

PV faces a steep, uphill battle in potentially winning district because it already got swept by Eldorado.

PV would have to win both games versus La Cueva and have Farmington sweep Eldorado, but it doesn’t end there.

Eldorado (plus-51) also owns a 13-point advantage over Piedra Vista (plus-38) in district point differentials. Things would not only have to go well for PV on Saturday, but also go poorly for Eldorado.

District 1-4A

Aztec (18-6, 8-0) can clinch district outright by securing at least a split in Friday’s doubleheader at Gallup (16-8, 7-1).

On the other hand, Gallup must beat Aztec twice to win district.

PHOTOS: Navajo Prep vs. Thoreau baseball | April 25
Thoreau's Antonio Rivas gets picked off near third base and tries to avoid Navajo Prep's Thomas Montanez during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Thoreau's Antonio Rivas gets picked off near third base and tries to avoid Navajo Prep's Thomas Montanez during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep's Javy Aticitty looks to take off toward second base against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Navajo Prep's Javy Aticitty looks to take off toward second base against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep's Marley Deschiney darts across third base and scores a run against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Navajo Prep's Marley Deschiney darts across third base and scores a run against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep's Rasheed Holyan scores a run against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Navajo Prep's Rasheed Holyan scores a run against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep's Ian Whitehorse runs across third base and scores a run against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Navajo Prep's Ian Whitehorse runs across third base and scores a run against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Thoreau's Elijiah Bitsie throws a pitch against Navajo Prep during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Thoreau's Elijiah Bitsie throws a pitch against Navajo Prep during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    PHOTOS: Kirtland Central vs. Aztec softball | April 26
    Aztec's April Trujillo darts down the third base line and scores a run against Kirtland Central during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS.
    Aztec's April Trujillo darts down the third base line and scores a run against Kirtland Central during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Kirtland Central's Anayah Wabbington against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS.
    Kirtland Central's Anayah Wabbington against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Aztec's Cara Daugherty makes contact at the plate against Kirtland Central during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS.
    Aztec's Cara Daugherty makes contact at the plate against Kirtland Central during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Kirtland Central's Lakeisha Antonio makes contact at the plate against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS.
    Kirtland Central's Lakeisha Antonio makes contact at the plate against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Kirtland Central's Brianna Switzler looks to get an out at first base against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS.
    Kirtland Central's Brianna Switzler looks to get an out at first base against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Kirtland Central's Addisyn Sanchez looks to make a catch in right field against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS.
    Kirtland Central's Addisyn Sanchez looks to make a catch in right field against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Aztec's Avery Adair fires a pitch against Kirtland Central during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS.
    Aztec's Avery Adair fires a pitch against Kirtland Central during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577.

