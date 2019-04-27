Baseball. (Photo: File photo)

FARMINGTON — The Aztec Tigers are District 1-4A baseball champions following another big scoring outburst, combined with Kirtland Central’s recent struggles.

The Tigers hammered Shiprock 11-1 today at SHS, and they officially clinched their second district title in three years after KC lost 5-3 today at Miyamura.

Kirtland (12-7, 5-3) gave up three runs in the third inning and couldn’t recover from it. KC’s now dropped back-to-back road games.

Aztec (19-5, 8-0) has won 16 of its last 17 games.

AHS and Kirtland will square off again at 3 p.m. Tuesday at KCHS.

FHS baseball earns critical district split

Despite dropping Game 1 12-2 against La Cueva, Farmington (15-8, 3-3) responded with a late-inning Game 2 rally to take down the Bears 4-3 in the nightcap game today at Ricketts Park.

Because FHS and La Cueva split the series, this opens the door for Piedra Vista to win district after the Panthers swept West Mesa on the road today, 14-2 and 16-1.

PV (17-7, 5-1) will host La Cueva (17-5, 5-1) at 11 a.m. next Saturday to decide first place in district. Whichever team sweeps the other clinches district outright.

FHS softball earns key district sweep

The Lady Scorpions resumed their latest scoring surge en route to 11-9 and 11-2 wins over La Cueva in today’s District 2-5A twin bill at Ricketts Softball Complex.

Farmington scored five combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take Game 1, later tacking on seven combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings of Game 2 to secure the series sweep.

FHS (15-9, 4-2) has scored a combined 45 runs in its last four games.

Still alive and well alongside Piedra Vista in the district title race, Farmington will travel to district leader Eldorado (15-7, 6-0) at 11 a.m. next Saturday.