Marcus Maldonado looks to fill need for new team at third base

Farmington's Marcus Maldonado signs his national letter of intent on Thursday to continue his baseball career at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colo.

FARMINGTON — Farmington third baseman Marcus Maldonado looks to add instant power to the Northeastern Junior College baseball team's lineup.

"I can get a lot of RBIs, so I feel like I can contribute to the team," said Maldonado, who signed with the Plainsmen today via athletic scholarship. "I feel like I can get some of the big hits when they count."

Maldonado said Northeastern J.C., which is located in Sterling, Colorado, sought a power-hitting third baseman during its recruiting period.

"They needed that position filled," Maldonado said.

Maldonado said he looks to keep getting physically stronger and do a better job anticipating certain pitches to make solid contact at the plate.

On defense, Maldonado said he plans to work on his lateral quickness getting to the ball so he can make faster plays throwing down to first or second base.

After a year or two at Northeastern J.C., Maldonado said he hopes to transfer to an NCAA Division I or Division II program.

In the meantime, Maldonado will have the added bonus of his grandfather driving up from Denver to see him in action.

"He's a baseball fanatic, so he's going to come watch a lot of my games," Maldonado said.