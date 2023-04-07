Baseball, softball teams keeping busy this week

FARMINGTON − Local and area softball and baseball teams, some of which had games postponed due to weather concerns, have been busy playing catch-up this week as district campaigns get underway.

Farmington's baseball team played a make-up game against Durango before resuming its district season, while Kirtland Central and Shiprock opened their respective district campaigns a day late after a postponement on Tuesday.

Here's a recap of some of the local and area prep baseball action.

Baseball

Scorpions roll at home over Durango

The Farmington High School baseball team scored 13 times in the bottom half of the second inning on its way to a rout over Durango by a score of 18-3 Wednesday afternoon at Ricketts Park.

The Scorpions were led by Hunter Martin and Dany Hagstrom who each scored three times, while Landon Randall, Chris Stocking and Nah Lobato combined to drive in six runs as the Scorpions snapped a five-game losing streak.

Pitchers Anthony Richardson and Jordan Pope combined for five innings of work from the mound, striking out five Demons hitters and allowing only five hits and three runs.

Farmington's record improves to 7-8 on the season which will resume with District 2-5A competition on Saturday at noon when the team hosts West Mesa. The Scorpions opened the district campaign last week with a doubleheader loss on the road at Sandia.

Kirtland Central off to 2-0 start to district season

The Kirtland Central High School baseball team is off to a fast start to its current District 1-4A campaign, winning back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

Tyler Beach, Alijah Salas and Jay Tsosie each scored three runs during a dramatic 17-11 comeback win on the road Wednesday afternoon over Shiprock. That win was followed promptly by an 18-2 triumph on Thursday at home over Gallup.

Against Shiprock, Tsosie went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double, a triple and four runs batted in as the Broncos rallied from an 11-10 deficit in the top half of the seventh inning to earn the win and open the district schedule on a winning note.

The game featured multiple lead changes after Kirtland Central opened the contest with a 3-0 lead after the first inning. The Chieftains chipped away, scoring a run in the bottom of the second and third innings before scoring a pair of runs in the fourth.

The Broncos exploded for seven runs in the top half of the fifth inning, thanks to Salas and Beach who combined for six hits from nine at-bats and a pair of RBI's in the game.

With the Broncos leading 10-4, Shiprock fought back, scoring five times in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Chieftains were led by Dayshaun Benally, who scored three times, as well as Tyler Etcitty, who drove in five runs on the day.

Shiprock took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring two more runs for an 11-10 advantage heading into the fianal frame.

Kirtland Central scored seven more runs in the top of the seventh to earn the victory.

On Thursday, the Broncos bats remained on target, scoring five times in the second and 11 runs in the bottom of the third on its way to an 18-2 rout over Gallup.

Tsosie was again one of the leaders for the Broncos, driving in three runs while going 2 for 2 at the plate with a triple. Tyler Joe also drove in three runs while Beach and Justin Henry each scored three times in the victory over Gallup (2-14 overall, 0-2 District 1-4A).

Pitcher Zander Sanchez threw four innings and struck out five Bengals hitters before Henry threw one inning to finish the 5-inning contest.

Kirtland Central improves to 7-7 on the season (2-0 District) and will look for its sixth straight win when they host Aztec on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Bobcats blank Shiprock

The Bloomfield High School baseball team snapped a three-game losing streak and picked up its first District 1-4A win of the season, beating Shiprock at home by a final of 11-0.

The Bobcats were coming off a stinging loss earlier this week, opening the district slate with a loss at Aztec on a walkoff home run.

Bloomfield jumped on Chieftains pitcher Logan Pioche, recording 10 hits including a home run and taking advantage of six walks. The Bobcats scored five times in the first inning, added a run in the second inning before scoring three times in the third inning and a pair of runs in the fourth inning during the run-rule victory.

Bloomfield (11-4, 1-1 district) will be on the road Tuesday at 3 p.m. to face Gallup.

Tigers score late to put away Miyamura

Late-inning heroics again put the Aztec High School baseball team into the win column, scoring twice in the top of the seventh inning, breaking a 1-1 tie and beating Miyamura by a final of 3-1.

The win keeps Aztec's record in District 1-4A play unblemished ahead of a Saturday showdown at Kirtland Central, also off to a fast start in district competition.

Sylas Hengst drove in a pair of runs when he doubled in the seventh inning, scoring Dalton Wilmer and Kale Watson to put the Tigers up 3-1. Pitcher Justin Bixler struck out two of the three Patriots batters in the bottom of the seventh to earn the complete game victory.

Bixler struck out nine batters, allowed only one run on seven hits and walked a pair from the mound as Aztec improved to 10-6 on the season.

Softball

Bloomfield rolls over Shiprock

The Bloomfield High School softball team scored six runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back during a 13-0 rout on the road Thursday afternoon over Shiprock.

The Lady Bobcats scratched out 14 hits and took advantage of six walks to earn the 5-inning win, improving to 8-10 on the season with a 2-0 mark in District 1-4A play.

Nevaeh Garcia drove in a pair of runs, while Angel Campbell scored three times to pace the Bloomfield offense which has now scored 28 runs in its last two games, including a 15-10 win earlier this week at home against Aztec.

The Lady Bobcats have a busy week coming up, with three district games on tap, starting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at home against Gallup.

Shiprock (4-8 overall, 0-2 District) will be home on Tuesday at 4 p.m. to face Aztec.

Miyamura rolls late to topple Aztec

Trailing 2-1 heading into the top of the fifth inning, the Miyamura High School softball team scored six unanswered runs to beat Aztec by a final of 7-2 at Aztec High School.

The Tigers led 2-1 after four inning thanks to a pair of runs scored by Nizhoni Yellow, with Lacie Langford and Tiahnna Phillips each recording an RBI. Aztec pitcher Kamora Henry got in trouble from the dish in the fifth inning and had to be relieved by Yellow after the Lady Patriots had taken the lead.

Miyamura improves to 8-6 and earned the first win of the season in District 1-4A play. Aztec falls to 7-9 and have lose each of its first two district games of the season.

Gallup rolls over Kirtland Central

The Gallup High School softball team scored early and often on its way to an 8-1 win at home Thursday afternoon over Kirtland Central.

Jazmine Marrufo and Seniah Haines each scored twice in the game, as the Lady Bengals put up a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning before widening the gap with three runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Haines was outstanding from the dish, striking out 15 Lady Broncos hitters while allowing only one run on three hits and one walk.

Kirtland Central falls to 5-7 overall (1-1 District 1-4A) and will step away from district competition on Monday when they visit Ricketts Park to face Farmington in a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.