Bloomfield High softball, baseball teams come up big

FARMINGTON − The local high school softball and baseball seasons are turning towards district campaigns next week, with teams hoping to find their best efforts as victories become more important.

Farmington and Bloomfield High School softball teams came away with important wins earlier this week while the Bloomfield High School baseball team continues its strong start to the season.

Here's a look at some of the prep action on the diamonds.

Softball

Farmington topples Gallup

Scoring all of the team's runs in the bottom half of the third inning, the Farmington High softball team closed out its non-district schedule at home Tuesday night with a 5-1 win over Gallup.

Amiah Declusin recorded a pair of runs batted in while Jayden Jones went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double. Legend Otero, Stephanie Waybenais and Aaliyah Archuleta joined Declusin and Jones scoring runs in the victory.

Meantime, Ashlynn Sandoval stifled the Bengals offense, allowing only five hits and a walk in seven complete innings on her way to victory. Sandoval struck out six hitters in the contest.

Farmington (10-4) has won three in a row and will be on the road Saturday at noon for a doubleheader against Sandia to open the District 2-5A schedule.

Bloomfield routs Pojoaque Valley

Pitcher Amia Goins threw a no-hitter over four innings as the Bloomfield High School softball team rolled at home over Pojoaque Valley High School 16-0 in a non-district contest.

Goins struck out seven and walked four in the victory and had plenty of offensive support during the win. Gerilynn Delegarito and Caitlin Zepeda each drove in three runs while Nevaeh Archuleta and Angel Campbell scored a pair of runs.

Bloomfield scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning, opened up with four more runs in the second before two more runs in the third, followed by an 8-run outburst in the fourth inning to close the deal.

The Lady Bobcats improve to 6-7 on the season and will be home Thursday at 6 p.m. to face Piedra Vista.

Baseball

Bloomfield off to good start on a busy week

The Bloomfield High School baseball team has played three games in the span of two days, and has won all three of them, capped off with a sweep of a doubleheader at home over Pagosa Springs.

Bloomfield is currently ranked third in the state by MaxPreps in Class 4A baseball this season, behind only St. Pius and Belen.

The Bobcats won the opening game 11-5 over the Pirates, thanks to a 5-RBI performance from Jesus Camacho, as well as four runs scored by Drew Perez.

Camacho recorded a pair of doubles in the win while Bloomfield led the contest 9-1 after three innings.

Francisco Rivera and Trae Woods combined to strike out 10 hitters while allowing seven hits and six walks.

In the nightcap, Andreas Gordo drove in three runs with a triple in the second inning to lead Bloomfield to a 5-3 win.

Gordo's 1-out, bases loaded triple drove in Woods, DeSean Lee and Alex Garcia, giving the Bobcats a 4-0 lead after two innings of play. The Pirates scored a pair of runs to trim the margin in half in the top of the fifth inning before Bloomfield scored another run in the bottom of the sixth.

Blake Spencer threw 4 2/3 innings for Bloomfield, allowing only five hits and a walk, striking out four batters. Ryan Sharpe and Christian Alcantar came into the game to finish the contest.

The Bobcats entered the final days of the non-district campaign on a winning note, going on the road on Monday and topping Taos by a score of 11-0.

Pitcher Drew Perez threw a five-inning shutout, allowing only one hit and a pair of walks. Perez struck out 11 batters while braving the cold and windy conditions to pick up the win.

Bloomfield was led by a number of stars at the plate, including Camacho, Damien Jaramillo and McKell Colbert, who each combined for three runs scored and three RBI in the win.

Bloomfield improves to 10-1 on the season having won nine straight games. The Bobcats will close out the non-district season on Saturday at 11 a.m. in a doubleheader on the road at Grants.

Farmington falls on the road against Cleveland

Junior Silas Hilton drove in a pair of runs, recording a double and a triple as Cleveland High School knocked off Farmington 5-1 Tuesday afternoon in Rio Rancho.

Senior Austin Barela scored a pair of runs to lead the Storm to its third sraight win, improving to 13-3 on the season.

Anthony Del Angel was one of three Cleveland pitchers in the game. Along with Barela and Logan Kinter, they didn't give up a hit over seven innings, striking out seven Scorpions hitters and walking five.

Farmington falls to 6-6 on the season having lost three straight games. The Scorpions open the District 2-5A season on the road Saturday in a doubleheader against Sandia starting at noon.

San Juan rallies to beat Broncos

Trailing 5-4 heading into the fifth inning, the San Juan (Utah) High School baseball team scored four unanswered runs to rally for an 8-5 win Tuesday on the road over Kirtland Central.

San Juan was led by senior Collin Baker, who drove in three runs while going 3 for 4 at the plate. Baker, along with Garrett Young and Brody Bilbao each scored a pair of runs in the contest.

Kirtland Central was led at the plate by Zander Sanchez, who drove in a pair of runs while Jay Tsosie and Tyler Beach each recorded a pair of hits.

Kirtland Central falls to 2-7 on the season and will be on the road Thursday afternoon for a doubleheader against Navajo Prep.

Shiprock takes pair over Navajo Prep

The Shiprock High School baseball team swept a Tuesday afternoon doubleheader at home over Navajo Prep, winning the opening game by a final of 14-4 before outscoring the Eagles 18-8 in the nightcap.

The Chieftains have won three in a row and now have a record of 5-5 on the current season. Shiprock will open its District 1-4A campaign at home on Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Kirtland Central.

Navajo Prep saw its two-game win streak come to an end on Tuesday. With a record of 2-6 on the season, the Eagles will face Kirtland Central on Thursday before a pair of non-district doubleheaders next week at home against Rehoboth Christian and on the road facing Laguna-Acoma.