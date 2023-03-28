Panthers track and field teams earn top spot in Scorpion Invitational

FARMINGTON − Spring-like weathe has finally allowed local and area prep teams for the most part to get back to business on both the tennis courts as well as in track and field competitions.

The boys and girls track and field teams from Piedra Vista High School earned victories in the Scorpion Invitational held at Hutchison Stadium on Saturday.

Meantime, both Farmington and Piedra Vista High School tennis teams had big weekends in tournament competition, overcoming weather delays at Santa Fe.

Here's a look at some of last weekend's top performances.

Track and Field

Panthers take first place at Scorpion Invitational

Led by Naomi Wagoner, who narrowly edged Valencia's Jaiden Montgomery in the 400-meter dash, the Piedra Vista girls team outscored more than a dozen teams from across the region in the competition.

Wagoner ran the 400 yards in a time of 1 minute, 7.08 seconds, beating Montgomery by one-hundredth of a second at the wire. The pair finished ahead of Ignacio's Maci Barnes, as well as Kirtland Central's Kaylee Pierro, Aztec's Jazzlyn Gomez and Alyia Quintana from Bloomfield.

The Lady Panthers team scored 107 total points, beating Bloomfield, which took second place overall with 89 points. Farmington, Aztec and Grants rounded out the top five girls teams in the event.

Piedra Vista's Devyn Ericksen crossed the wire first in the 300-meter hurdles event with a final time of 49.32 seconds, beating Bloomfield's Keira Abney who crossed the wire in a time of 52.01 seconds. The top pair finished ahead of Morgan Sanchez from Valencia, followed by Aztec's Camille Dominguez. Piedra Vista's Rachel Rodriguez and Meredith Johnson finished fifth and sixth respectively.

Dakota Boag easily won the girls shot put event with a winning throw of 108 feet, 4 inches, distancing herself from Farmington's Amileigh Longhorn and her top throw of 88 feet, 3 inches.

Bloomfield's Evani Velasquez and Alivia Waite finished 1-2 in the girls 100-meter dash. Velasquez stopped the timer in 12.98 seconds, a half second ahead of Waite to win the event. Velasquez came back to also win the 200-meter dash, crsossing the finish line with a time of 26.5 seconds, more than a ful second ahead of Piedra Vista's Riley Wilson and Brianna Work from Aztec, who finished third in the event.

In boys competition, Piedra Vista finished on top with 98.5 team points, outscoring squads from Farmington, Bloomfield and Kirtland Central High Schools.

Piedra Vista's boys team was led by the duo of Bryce Joshlin and Parker Johnson, who finished 1-2 in the 110-meter hurdles competition. Joshlin won the race with a time of 15.17 seconds, while Johnson was one second behind his teammate in the race.

Johnson came out on top in the pole vault competition, with a top jump of 12 feet, 6 inches. Johnson beat Eli Meador from Bloomfield and Mac Piper from Valencia.

The Panthers were also led by Spencer Womack, who won the high jump event with a mark of 5 feet, 10 inches, just ahead of Bloomfield's Andrew Himes, Aztec's Nathan Shahan and Alex Serrano from Aztec.

Womack also scored an individual victory in the triple jump with a mark of 42 feet, 4 inches. That number topped Bobby Perez from Grants as well as Panthers teammate Jacob Schreuder.

Piedra Vista's Tyson Charles finished well ahead of his competition in the discus throw event, with a mark of 126 feet, 11 inches, more than nine feet ahead of Bloomfield's Robert Williams. He was followed by Farmington's Asher Harrison and Kirtland Central's Rutherford Becenti.

Tennis

Farmington overcomes weather to win at Santa Fe

Though the weather was a bit trickier in Santa Fe this past weekend, prep tennis teams from Farmington and Piedra Vista prevailed in the Capital/FHS Dual Challenge at Santa Fe High School.

The six-team pool play event began on Friday, but snow prevented several matches from even reaching the court on Friday. When the weather did allow for better playing conditions on Saturday, the Lady Scorpions managed to get victories when they mattered most.

Marley Deswood, Naomi Beck, Hannah Jonas and Tessa McCarville each picked up wins for Farmington, as the Lady Scorpions rolled to victory over Santa Fe, improving the team record on the season to 9-0 with district competition getting underway early next month.

Beating Santa Fe was an important task for the Lady Scorpions. The Lady Demons are considered to be one of the top teams in the state, so the win is especially important as the district season looms.

Before that, the Scorpions will head to Las Vegas to face off against Robertson on Tuesday before returning to Santa Fe to face Capital High.

"I'm looking forward to a warm dry day," joked Farmington High girls tennis coach Pat McGrath. "The weather caused delays in matches and it made it impossible to see the other players."

The Lady Scorpions have played 132 matches this season and have won all but 13 of them since the start of the campaign.