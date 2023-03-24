Baseball, softball teams back in action across region

Aztec and Navajo Prep baseball teams put up big numbers on the diamond in Thursday action

FARMINGTON − With the weather conditions gradually getting better across much of the state, baseball and softball teams from San Juan County were able to resume games and get back on schedule.

Here's a recap of some of the action of several teams across the region.

Softball

Farmington, Bloomfield earn wins in opening round of Griego Tournament

The Farmington High School softball team opened play in the Kristen Griego Tournament with a 10-0 first round over Espanola Valley on Thursday afternoon at Rio Rancho High School.

Leading 2-0 over the Lady Sundevils going into the top of the fifth inning, Farmington broke the game wide open scoring eight runs.

Junior pitcher Legend Otero earned the win for the Lady Scorpions, giving up only one hit in five innings of work. Amiah Declusin and Stephanie Waybenais combined to go for 4 for 6 at the plate with three runs batted in.

Estrella Tena took the loss for Espanola Valley, surrendering 10 runs on seven hits.

Farmington will face against Robertson on Friday at 10 a.m. in second round tournament action.

Meantime, Aztec High School lost its opening round game of the Griego Tournament, falling 8-7 to Los Alamos.

Sophomore Mikiaela Guillen drove in three runs for the Lady Hilltoppers, all of them coming on a three-run home run in the second inning.

Guillen also struck out four of the five batters she faced in 1 2/3 innings of work from the dish. She and junior Mika Stanfield combined to strike out 14 Lady Tigers hitters in the game.

Bloomfield High School's softball team scored four runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning, overcoming a 2-run deficit to beat Eldorado High by a final score of 8-6 in the team's opening game of the tournament.

Nevaeh Archuleta, Elysse Smith Oliver and Angel Campbell each recorded a pair of RBI's in the win, which improved the Lady Bobcats record on the season to 3-5.

Piedra Vista suffers first loss of season

Playing in tournaments action this week in Chandler, Ariz, the Piedra Vista High School softball team lost in Thursday's opening round game to Red Mountain (Ariz.) by a final score of 8-2.

The loss is the first of the season for the Lady Panthers, which had opened the season with an unblemished record after 10 games.

Red Mountain jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first two innings and were led offensively by freshman Taylor Hampton, who drove in a pair of runs, going 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run. Freshman Mia Burns also scored a pair of runs to lead the Lady Mountain Lions.

Senior pitcher Alixe DeAnda threw five complete innings, striking out five batters and surrendering only one hit in the contest. That hit, a 2-run home run in the third inning off the bat of Landry Bales, also scored Danika Wilson, providing the only offense for Piedra Vista.

Pitcher Emma Lovato struck out five batters in the game for the Lady Panthers, but the team committed three defensive errors which led to six unearned runs. Piedra Vista was hampered a bit this week by weather conditions that prevented the team from getting practice time in the field.

"We faced a very tough lineup and our lack of field time showed up at inopportune moments that led to too many freebies," said Piedra Vista head coach Kevin Werth. "We'll learn from it and show up and compete again."

Baseball

Aztec rolls to victory in opening round game of Moriarty Invitational

Junior Sylas Hengst drove in three runs and scored a pair of his own as the Aztec High School baseball team rolled to a 12-3 win over Capital in an opening round game of the Moriarty Invitational on Thursday afternoon.

Hengst went 2 for 3 at the plate and helped the Tigers rally from a 3-2 deficit after two innings with a 2-RBI single that was the start of a 6-run frame which gave Aztec the lead for good.

Kale Watson and Logan Austin each scored three runs for Aztec, Camron McNeal also added a pair of runs while pitchers Justin Bixler and Jacob Prada-Johnson scattered only four hits, striking out a combined six batters to earn the win in five innings.

The Tigers were agressive on the basepaths, combining to steal nine bases during the game. Watson stole four bases to lead the charge.

The win advances Aztec (7-4) into the second round of the tournament and a game against Belen, currently ranked second in the state at Class 4A. The Tigers, currently ranked ninth by MaxPreps in Class 4A, will resume its regular season schedule following this tournament going on the road to face Valley High School on Tuesday.

Panthers lose in first round of Coach Bob Invitational

Piedra Vista High School's baseball team saw its five-game winning streak come to an end on Thursday, losing 10-3 to Ralston Valley High School (Colo.) in the first round of the Coach Bob Invitational in Chandler, Ariz.

The Mustangs broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring seven runs, with Chase Cecil and Jace Cattoor leading the offense each recording a pair of RBI's. Diano Benallo scored three runs while going 3 for 4 at the plate.

The Panthers committed eight errors in the game, squandering a solid effort on the mound by starting pitcher Dax Vigil, who struck out six and allowed only three runs on five hits in five innings.

Vigil, Kaden Peace and Pedro Magallanes each drove in a run for Piedra Vista during the contest.

The Panthers (9-3) will be back in action Friday morning against Skyline (Colo.) High School in second round action of the tournament.

Navajo Prep takes a pair from Shiprock Northwest

The Navajo Prep baseball team picked up the first pair of wins of the season on Thursday, sweeping a doubleheader on the road over Shiprock Northwest.

The Eagles won the opener by a final of 23-0, then came back to win the nightcap by a score of 17-5.

Navajo Prep recorded 24 hits in the opening game, eight of them for extra bases. The Eagles sent 12 players to the plate with 10 of them recording a base hit. Jacob Arviso went 4 for 4 at the plate, scoring three runs and driving in three.

Dayton Yazzie drove in four runs, going 3 for 5 at the plate with three doubles. Yazzie threw four innings and struck out 11 batters in the early win.

The second game of the twinbill wasn't much different as the Eagles scored three or more runs in each of the four innings of the contest.

Joshua Wells scored three runs, as did Nehemiah Simpson. The Eagles recorded 16 hits in the win, improving the team's record on the season to 2-4. The team will be back on the road on Tuesday to face off against Shiprock High.