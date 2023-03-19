Panthers claim Scorpion Invitational championship

FARMINGTON − The Piedra Vista High School baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, breaking open a close game and earning the championship of the Scorpion Invitational Tournament over Uintah (Utah) High School on Saturday at Ricketts Park.

Meantime, the top basketball players in the state gathered for All-Star games in Gallup over the weekend, with some local players making a final big impression.

Here's a look at some of the scores from local and area prep teams.

Baseball

PIEDRA VISTA 6, Uintah 2

Keenan Bejar's 2-out single in the bottom of the sixth inning scored a pair of runs and helped lift Piedra Vista to a 6-2 win over Uintah (Uah) High School and earn the championship of the Scorpion Invitational Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Ricketts Park.

Bejar's basehit drove in Alijah Aranda and Trey Valdez in a three-run sixth inning that sealed the deal for the Panthers, winners of five straight games and currently ranked seventh in the state at Class 5A according to MaxPreps.

Piedra Vista trailed 2-1 after one inning of play. Jaron Colton and Dreyson Sutton each scored a run for the Utes in the top of the first inning before the Panthers answered back in the bottom half of the frame when Chris Jaegar hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Bejar.

Piedra Vista took the lead with no one out in the bottom of the third after Kendrick Aragon drove in Kelton Mitchell with a double, then scored himself when Peace's single to left proved to be the winning run of the game.

Meantime, freshman pitcher JW Bayless had a big game on the mound for the Panthers. After overcoming the pair of runs in the first inning, Bayless struck out seven batters, walked three and gave up only two hits to earn the win.

Piedra Vista (9-2) be back in tournament action on Thursday at 4 p.m. when they hit the road to West Point High in Avondale, Ariz. to face Ralston Valley (Colo.) High School.

In other tournament action, Farmington won the third-place game of the tournament, beating Grants by a final of 9-1.

Pitcher Carson Padilla struck out six Pirates hitters and allowed only six hits over six innings of work to earn the win while Hunter Martin hit a homerun and drove in two runs. Jorden Pope and Chris Stocking each drove in a pair of runs as well as the Scorpions improve to 6-3 on the season.

Farmington will get a couple of days rest before hosting a doubleheader Saturday at noon against Volcano Vista.

Meantime, in the fifth place game of the tournament, Pueblo West (Colo.) knocked off Aztec by a final of 7-4. Te Cyclones got a pair of runs batted in by sophomore Jaiven Baca while freshman Logan King scored twice during the game.

Baca helped himself on the mound as well, throwing five innings and striking out 10 Tigers hitters to earn the win.

Aztec (6-4) will be home on Tuesday at 4 p.m. to face Bayfield.

Softball

FARMINGTON 10, West Point 4

The Farmington High School softball team improved to 6-2 on the season scoring a big 10-4 win in tournament action on Saturday over West Point (Ariz.) High in Avondale, Ariz.

The Lady Scorpions, currently in the midst of a six-game win streak, will be back in action on Thursday at 2 p.m. when they visit Espanola Valley.

Girls Basketball

Team Red 84, Team Green 56

In what may be her final basketball game representing Farmington High, Kamalani Anitielu made a big impression.

The senior was the game's leading scorer and was named most valuable player in the Class 5A All-Star game hosted by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association at Gallup High School.

Anitielu led Team Red to an 84-56 win over Team Green in the contest, which was one of six games contested over the weekend in both boys and girls basketball representing all five statewide classifications.

Anitielu, who finished her senior campaign at Farmington High as one of the school's all-time leading scorers with nearly 1200 career points, was joined on the court by Scorpion teammate Tinaya Parrish, who played for Team Green.

Team Red was coached by Farmington High's Tom Adair and Randy Crockett, who guided the Lady Scorpions to a 25-4 record this past season before being eliminated in the Class 5A quarterfinals by Las Cruces.