Aztec High School baseball off to fast start to season

FARMINGTON − The Aztec High School baseball team earned a big win Thursday afternoon in the opening round of the Tiger Invitational at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.

Meantime, the Piedra Vista High School softball team has yet to lose a game this season, extending its win streak to six straight with an impressive tournament score over Volcano Vista.

Here's a look at some of the local action on the diamond.

Baseball

AZTEC 11, Pagosa Springs 0

Junior Justin Bixler hit a home run and drove in a pair of runs as Aztec kicked off its early season tournament opener with an 11-0 rout over visiting Pagosa Springs on Thursday at Aztec High School.

Bixler's fourth inning homer scored Sylas Hengst and added to a substantial 6-0 Tigers lead on the way to improving its record to 4-1 on the current season.

Junior Kaleb Thornbnurg also drove in a pair of runs for the Tigers to pace the victory. Freshmen Kale Watson and Tyler Ray combined to score five runs.

Meantime, sophomore Dalton Wilmer threw five shutout innings against the Pirates, allowing only one hit and three walks while striking out four to earn the win.

CIBOLA 5, Piedra Vista 4

The Cibola High School baseball team rallied from a 4-0 deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning to steal a 5-4 win over Piedra Vista in Thursday's opening round action of the Carlsbad Tournament.

Piedra Vista scored twice in the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie, then added a pair of runs in the top half of the seventh inning. Kelton Mitchell and Trey Valdez each had a pair of hits and scored a run to give the Panthers a comfortable lead needing only three outs.

Pitcher Dax Vigil ran into trouble in the bottom of the seventh, walking a pair of hitters and giving up a one-out double before being pulled for reliever Arnold James, who proceeded to hit a batter, walk the next and give up a pair of base hits to complete the comeback.

The loss drops Piedra Vista's record on the season to 4-2.

FARMINGTON 10, Gadsden 3

Wyatt Stockton drove in three runs and Eli Edmiston surrendered only one run over five innings of work as Farmington rolled past Gadsden by a score of 10-3 in the opening round of the Southern New Mexico Tournament.

Hunter Martin scored three times in the win, while Carson Padilla, Noah Lovato and Jordan Pope also had big outings for the Scorpions, which saw its record improve to 3-1 on the season.

BLOOMFIELD 14, Navajo Prep 1

Navajo Prep senior pitcher Kyle Begay surrendered nine runs over just 1 1/3 innings as Bloomfield rolled to a 14-1 win at home over the Eagles.

The Bobcats took a 2-0 lead into the bottom half of the second inning before scoring 11 times, with seven of those runs against Begay and the final four coming from the arm of relief pitcher Nehemiah Simpson.

Bloomfield improves its record to 2-1 on the season with the win ahead of a showdown on the road against Pojoaque Valley on Friday night while Navajo Prep falls to 0-2.

DURANGO 13, Kirtland Central 0

The Durango High School baseball team scored 10 runs in the final three innings of a 13-0 rout over Kirtland Central in Thursday's opening round action of the Tiger Tournament at Aztec High School.

Senior Jaten Pousson pitched four solid innings for the Broncos, allowing only three runs on a pair of hits and five walks. He struck out 10 Demons hitters before turning the ball over in the fifth inning to junior pitcher Talon Dee.

Durango picked up 12 hits over the final three frames, scoring three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings before adding four more runs to the total in the seventh inning to earn the team's first win of the season.

The loss drops the Broncos to 1-3 on the current campaign.

Softball

PIEDRA VISTA 5, Volcano Vista 2

The Piedra Vista High School softball team extended its season opening win streak to six straight games on Thursday night and kicked off the St. Pius Tournament in winning style, getting past Volcano Vista by a final of 5-2.

The Lady Panthers, fresh off a tournament championship last weekend at Hobbs, continue to get remarkable pitching from Emma Lovato. The senior struck out 16 batters and allowed only hit in a second round victory over Hobbs on March 4 before coming back later that same next day and striking 11 out and allowing only four hits in a 1-0 championship game victory over Silver.

Offensively, Piedra Vista has outscored its opponents by a combined margin of 61-2 through the first six games of the season. The Lady Panthers continue tournament play this weekend before a pair of home games on Thursday, March 16 against Shiprock.