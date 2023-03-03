High school softball, baseball seasons getting busy across state

FARMINGTON − Prep baseball and softball seasons are getting underway across the state for local and area teams, with tournaments and early regular season games on the docket.

Here's a look at some of the early season scores in high school baseball and softball.

Baseball

Rio Rancho 11, Piedra Vista 9

In a thrilling back-and-forth contest, the Rio Rancho High School baseball team earned its second consecutive win, outscoring Piedra Vista 11-9 Thursday afternoon at Rio Rancho.

The loss is the first of the season for Piedra Vista, which nearly pulled off another dramatic comeback, scoring six times in the top half of the sixth inning but was unable to overcome an eight-run deficit.

The Rams jumped out to an early lead when Niko Alcala's double drove in leadoff hitter Casen Savage in the bottom of the first inning.

The Panthers countered back in the top of the third inning, thanks to a 2-RBI double off the bat of Josh Wulfert, which drove in both Chris Jaeger and Jacob Ramsted. Alijah Aranda extended Piedra Vista's lead to 3-1 when he drove in Trapper Paige later in the inning.

Rio Rancho answered back in the bottom of the third inning, scoring six times. Josh Boyer's two-run homerun was the highlight of the inning for the Rams, which also saw RBI base hits from Dylan Tinker and Sean Vigil.

The Rams extended that lead with a run in the fourth and three more runs in the fifth inning before Piedra Vista rallied, scoring six runs in the top half of the sixth inning.

Jaeger drove in a pair of runs to narrow the gap, scoring Keenan Bejar and Keltion Mitchell as part of the extended rally.

Rams pitcher Kai Fitak shut the door on the Panthers in the top of the seventh inning to preserve the win. Piedra Vista was hoping to keep its record unblemished on the season, which featured a similar come-from-behind win last weekend over Los Lunas.

The Panthers (3-1) will be back in action Friday at 6 p.m. when they visit Bloomfield High School.

Kirtland Central vs. Navajo Prep

Thursday's baseball doubleheader between Kirtland Central and Navajo Prep, which was to be held at the Farmington Sports Complex, was postponed due to field conditions. Those games have been rescheduled for Thursday, March 30.

Kirtland Central (1-2) will take part in the Aztec Tournament starting Thursday, March 9 when they will face off against Durango.

Softball

Piedra Vista 19, Roswell 0

Piedra Vista pitcher Emma Lovato threw four innings of no-hit softball on Thursday, striking out eight as the Lady Panthers opened the season with a 19-0 rout over Roswell in tournament action at Roswell High School.

Lovato was one of eight batters to drive in at least one run in the victory as the Lady Panthers scored a run in the first inning, then scored five times in the second and third innings before an eight-run fourth inning sealed the deal.

Sophomore Taquira Hood and junior Landry Bales each drove in three runs in the victory. Senior Brookelynne Cadrain and Brielle Sledge each scored three times in the season opening victory.

Meantime, Lovato threw only 53 pitches while facing 14 batters on the night. The senior hurler has recorded nearly 400 strikeouts in three full seasons as part of the varsity team and is expected to be a big part of the team's success yet again this season.

Piedra Vista will be back in action Friday at 2 p.m. to face Valencia.

Los Lunas 15, Aztec 5

The Los Lunas High School softball team pounced on Aztec early and often in the Lady Tigers season opener Tuesday afternoon, scoring eight times in the first three innings on its way to a 15-5 win.

The Lady Tigers trimmed the lead to 8-5 in the top half of the fourth inning, but Los Lunas responded, scoring seven unanswered runs over the course of the next three innings to earn the team's first win of the season.

Aztec falls to 0-2 on the season after getting shut out 11-0 last week to Volcano Vista. The Lady Tigers were forced to postpone this weekend's softball tournament due to weather conditions.