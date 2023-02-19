Wrestling, swimming state championships handed out over weekend

FARMINGTON − State champions were crowned this past weekend during swimming and diving tournaments at Albuquerque Academy, as well as the state wrestling tournament which was held at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

Here's a recap of how area and local teams and participants fared.

State wrestling

Boys

The Bloomfield High School boys wrestling team came up just a half-point short of winning the school's second state title, settling for second place in the Class A-4A finals to Belen during competition this past weekend at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

Bloomfield finished in the runner-up spot among more than 35 teams in the state which took part in the two-day tournament, losing by a combined team score of 176.5 to 176.

Aztec, which came into the tournament seeking their sixth consecutive state boys wrestling title, instead settled for third, with a team total of 168.5 points.

Bloomfield's boys team yielded four individual state champions, including Gunner Samora who defeated Belen's Joshua Jaramillo by decision in the 107-lb. weight class. Brother Hunter Samora took home championship honors in the 114-lb. weight class with a win over Landon Atencio from Espanola Valley.

Elias Johnson won via pinfall over over Mycah Gachupin from St Pius to bring home the gold in the 127-lb. weight class, while Adan Benavidez capped off a perfect season with a decision victory over Moriarty's Jonathan Valdez to capture the state title at 133-lbs. Benavidez finished the season with an unblemished mark of 50 wins with no losses.

Aztec was represented by state champions in the 121-lb. weight class by four-time state champion Bryson Valdez, who earned a decision score over Valentine Popadiuc from St. Pius, as well as Tony Thompson at the 139-lb. division after beating Espanola Valley's Cruz Sandoval by decision.

Jaylen Ignacio also brought home a first-place medal for Aztec after winning the 215-lb. weight class with a victory over Isaiah Chavez from Ruidoso.

Kirtland Central's Chase Gibbs finished fifth in the state at the 215-lb. weight class while Hayden Goodluck from Shiprock finished second at the 160-lb. weight class after losing in the finals to Ely Gutierrez from Belen.

In the Class 5A state tournament, Farmington wound up finishing sixth overall, behind new state champions Volcano Vista. La Cueva took home the runner-up trophy with Atrisco Heritage Academy and Los Lunas rounding out the top four schools in the classification.

Ivan Smith took home a second consecutive state championship medal in the 172-lb. division, recording a pinfall victory over Tomas Herrera from Gadsden.

Meantime, Piedra Vista had an impressive showing as well. Keenan Bejar brought home the gold in the 139-lb. division, beating La Cueva's Joseph Garcia in the championship match. The Panthers finished eighth in the overall team standings.

For more information on the state wrestling championships, check out the official results page at trackwrestling.com

Girls

For the fourth consecutive year, Aztec's Makayla Munoz is taking home a state championship wrestling medal.

The senior wrestler, who recently announced her intent to join the team at Oklahoma City University, earned her fourth state title after beating Sandia's Bianca Arundale-Maestas by pinfall just 40 seconds into the first round.

Munoz, one of the most celebrated girls wrestlers in the state, wrapped up an unbeaten season with a record of 43 wins with no losses. Munoz has lost only one match in the state as she wraps up her prep career. She also becomes the first girls wrestler to win four state titles.

Overall, Aztec finished 20th out of 49 teams participating in the girls wrestling state championships.

Bloomfield, which finished eighth overall, was led by state champion Amia Goins, who brought a gold medal for winning the 185-lb. division by defeating Elena Moya of Volcano Vista.

Farmington, led by Katrina Henry and April Archibeque, took home fourth place in the state behind champion Volcano Vista, which finished ahead of Miyamura and Goddard in the overall standings.

Henry took home third place at the 114-lb. weight class while Archibeque was honored with the state runner-up title at the 138-lb. division after losing to Liana Fernandez from Robertson.

State swimming and diving

The Farmington High School's boys and girls swim teams both finished among the top 10 teams in the state this past weekend, recording a ninth-place showing for the girls team and an eighth-place final score on the boys side.

Eldorado High School won the team title in the boys championships, with Albuquerque Academy and Los Alamos rounding out the top three. In girls competition, Albuquerque Academy brought home the blue trophy with Eldorado and La Cueva finishing second and third respectively.

Farmington's Zenon McCluhan edged Gage Sheldahl from Eldorado for the individual gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle, winning the race with a time of 47.21 seconds. McCluhan took home second place in the 50-meter freestyle, losing to Eldorado's Cole Bettis, who won the dash in 21.41 seconds.

The Scorpions were also represented on the medal stand in the diving competition, when Madison Espinoza took home second place in the one-meter diving championships, losing to La Cueva's Chloe Ashe.