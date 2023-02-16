State titles up for grabs as winter sports season comes to a close

FARMINGTON − State championship season is upon us for the culmination of the winter sports season, with swimming and diving finals taking place this weekend in Albuquerque.

With a majority of prep basketball games being postponed due to inclement weather and poor travel conditions in Farmington, only a handful of teams managed to get on the court earlier this week.

Here's a look at some of the top prep sports news from earlier this week.

Swim and dive

Nearly 20 members of the Farmington High School swim and dive team will take part in the New Mexico Activities Association's state swimming championships, which will take place Friday and Saturday at the Albuquerque Academy Natatorium.

After crowning nine individual champions last week during the district finals at the Farmington Aquatic Center, the Scorpions team is hoping to make a big splash in search of state individual and team titles.

"We're all so excited to be a part of this weekend and I couldn't be more proud of the work our team has put in this season," said head coach Erin McGinley.

Zenon McCluhan, who took home a gold medal in the district 50 & 100 meter freestyle events, was joined by Helaman Seavey, who won the 1 meter diving competition, as well as Caleb Allred, who took home top prize in the the 100 meter backstroke competition as part of the boys district championships.

In district girls competition, the 200-meter medley relay team earned a championship, as did Morgan Deale, who took home first place medals in the the 200 & 500 meter freestyle races. Jenica Finlayson won the 100-meter backstroke event and Madison Espinoza won the diving competition.

"To see the work she's put into this season and getting to this point has been awesome," said McGinley. "She's been a gymnast all this time so to see her make the choice to try this and to have success at it is pretty great."

Farmington's impressive representation in the state tournament is matched by several of their District 2-5A rivals, particularly from Eldorado, which sends 23 athletes to the finals, as well as La Cueva, which sends 22 and Sandia, sending 11. Piedra Vista and West Mesa High Schools are also going to be competing this weekend.

Last year, Farmington's boys swim and five team finished fourth in the state behind Los Alamos, Eldorado and Albuquerque Academy. The Lady Scorpions finished eighth in the state tournament, with Albuquerque Academy, Eldorado and Los Alamos sweeping the top three positions.

For more information about this weekend's state tournament, check out the NMAA's official webpage.

Boys basketball

NAVAJO PREP 48, Crownpoint 42

The Navajo Prep boys basketball team took another step Monday night towards an unbeaten district campaign, winning on the road over Crownpoint by a final of 48-42.

The win not only extends the Eagles win streak to 12 games in a row, but also keeps its record unblemished in District 1-3A competition. Navajo Prep's record improves to 22-2 overall (11-0 District). The win also completes a season sweep for the Eagles over Crownpoint. Navajo Prep rolled at home in the first district battle last month at the Eagles Nest.

Navajo Prep, ranked second in the state by MaxPreps at Class 3A, will wrap up its regular season Thursday night at home against Newcomb. The Eagles ran away from the Skyhawks in the previous district encounter and have won each of its last six showdowns.

BLOOMFIELD 58, Shiprock 50

Senior David Nielsen scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Bloomfield High School's boys basketball team scored an important win on the road Tuesday night, beating Shiprock by a final of 58-50.

The win improves the Bobcats record to 12-13 on the season (3-6 District 1-4A). The victory snapped a three-game losing streak as they prepare for their final regular season game with hopes of gaining some momentum and advancing in the district tournament, which gets underway next week.

Junior Andrew Florez added 15 points for the Bobcats while leading the squad with eight assists on the night.

Bloomfield and Shiprock split their district games against one another this season. The Chieftains beat the Bobcats 56-51 last month at Bobcat Arena.

Shiprock (8-17 overall, 3-6 District) will close out their regular season on Friday night when they visit Kirtland Central. Bloomfield will also be on the road for their regular season finale when they face off against Aztec.