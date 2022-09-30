Broncos roll over Shiprock 50-14; Aztec volleyball wins fifth straight

FARMINGTON − Week six of the high school football season kicked off Thursday night as Kirtland Central went on the road to secure their second straight win, romping over Shiprock by a final of 50-14.

Meantime, the Aztec High School girls soccer team knocked off Kirtland Central by a final of 3-1, ending the Lady Broncos eight-match win streak while improving to 3-0 in District 1-4A play this season.

Here's a recap of Thursday's local prep sports action.

Football

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 50, Shiprock 14

A pair of touchdowns from running backs Bryle Matthews and DeMusico Edsitty highlighted a big night for the Kirtland Central football team, which went on the road Thursday night and routed Shiprock 50-14 at Chieftain Stadium.

The Broncos led 28-0 at the half, thanks to a relentless rushing attack as well as a stingy defense, which forced four turnovers in the game.

The Chieftains haven't beaten Kirtland Central on the football field since 1983, and failed to recover from early mistakes as they were handed their second straight loss, falling to 3-4 on the season.

"Defensively, we did a great job stopping their running game," said Kirtland Central coach Travis Clary. "And our offense did a great job executing the run game which allowed us to get touchdowns."

The Broncos (3-2) earned back-to-back wins for the first time this season and will now look ahead to a homecoming game Friday night at Bill Cawood Field against a winless Pagosa Springs team. That game will also have a little revenge factor for the Broncos, who lost on the road 41-30 to the Pirates last season.

Shiprock will be home Friday night to face winless Gallup.

Girls Soccer

AZTEC 3, Kirtland Central 1

Junior Rheala Herrera scored all three goals for the Aztec High School girls soccer team as they overcame an early deficit Thursday night to beat Kirtland Central 3-1 at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.

The victory extends Aztec's current win streak to three in a row, all within District 1-4A, while snapping Kirtland Central's eight-game win streak which dated back to Sept. 1.

Kirtland Central struck first, getting on the board in the 16th minute of the first half before Herrera countered with the first of her three goals in the match less than two minutes later. She'd score another goal which sent the Lady Tigers into halftime with a 2-1 lead.

Herrera put the match away later midway through the second half with her third goal of the game. The Lady Tigers (6-7 overall, 3-0 District 1-4A) will look to extend their win streak Tuesday at 6 p.m. when they host Gallup. Kirtland Central will try and bounce back at home against Gallup on Thursday at 6 p.m.

BLOOMFIELD 3, Miyamura 0

A pair of goals by Desirea Gurule as well as a goal by Miranda Jaquez lifted the Bloomfield High School girls soccer team to a 3-0 shutout win on the road Thursday night over Miyamura. The win is the second straight win for Bloomfield while the Lady Patriots have lost three of their last four matches.

Gurule, who along with Ella Serrano and Alivia Waite are among the leading scorers for the Lady Bobcats this season, teamed with Jaquez to score all three goals in the first half of the match .

Junior Hailey Pecotte earned another clean sheet minding the net, allowing no goals while picking up the win. Bloomfield improves to 8-5-1 on the season (3-1 District 1-4A) and will be home Thursday at 4 p.m. to tackle Shiprock.

Boys Soccer

MIYAMURA 3, Bloomfield 1

The Miyamura High School boys soccer team earned their third win from their last four matches in a 3-1 victory on the road over Bloomfield Thursday night at Bobcat Stadium.

The Patriots (8-5-3 overall, 3-1 District 1-4A) will visit Fred Cook Memorial Stadium on Thursday at 6 p.m. while the Bobcats, who have lost four of their last five, dropping to 4-9-1 overall (1-2 District).

Bloomfield will look to bounce back when they face Kirtland Central at Bill Cawood Field on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 3, Aztec 0

Senior Kyler Joe scored a pair of goals, while freshman Brandon Lacy added a goal as the Kirtland Central boys soccer team earned their third straight victory with a 3-0 shutout Thursday night at home over Aztec.

Joe added to his team-leading mark of goals on the season, giving him 11 as the Broncos improved their regular season record to 5-6-4 (3-0 District 1-4A).

The Broncos will be back in action Tuesday at 6 p.m. when they host Bloomfield.

Volleyball

AZTEC 3, Grants 0

The Aztec High School volleyball team extended their current win streak to five straight matches, sweeping Grants three games to none in the final non-district meeting of the season for the Tigers.

Aztec won the match with scores of 25-22, 25-11 and 25-13 to earn the win and improve their record on the season to 10-3. They'll open District 1-4A play on Tuesday at 6 p.m. when they travel to Bobcat Arena to face Bloomfield on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

BAYFIELD 3, Farmington 0

Sophomore Christina Sutherlin recorded 14 kills for the Bayfield High volleyball team, leading the Lady Wolverines to a three games to none sweep at home Thursday night over Farmington.

Bayfield earned their second straight win, improving their record on the season to 5-8 with scores of 25-21, 15-15 and 25-16. The loss drops Farmington's record to 7-6 on the season as they suffer their third loss from their last four matches.

The Lady Scorpions will enter District 2-5A play next week when they visit Sandia on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.