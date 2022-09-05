Busy prep sports calendar awaits teams after holiday weekend

FARMINGTON − After the conclusion of the Labor Day weekend, San Juan County prep sports teams will be busy resuming action for the fall seasons.

Several local and area volleyball teams will be competing in tournaments next weekend, with schedules and opponents still to be determined.

Boys and girls soccer squads will also be back on the pitch this week, both in regular season non-district action as well as tournament competition.

Meantime, the prep football season gets back underway on Thursday, with the Piedra Vista Panthers playing in their fourth straight game at Hutchison Stadium.

Here's a look at the upcoming schedule for the local sports teams. Schedules and team information courtesy of MaxPreps.com.

Boys Soccer

Tuesday

Kirtland Central at Bayfield, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Farmington at Sandia Prep, 2 p.m.

Grants at Kirtland Central, 5 p.m.

Piedra Vista at Albuquerque Academy, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Pagosa Springs at Aztec, 11 a.m.

Moriarty at Kirtland Central, 2 p.m.

Pojoaque Valley at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Thursday

Farmington vs. Hobbs, noon (tournament)

Piedra Vista vs. Carlsbad, noon (tournament)

Grants at Kirtland Central, 3 p.m.

Aztec at Los Lunas, 4 p.m.

Friday

Navajo Prep vs. Aztec JV, 8 a.m. (tournament)

Bloomfield vs. Valencia, noon (tournament)

Bloomfield vs. Santa Fe Indian School, 2 p.m. (tournament)

Farmington vs. TBA (tournament)

Piedra Vista vs. TBA (tournament)

Saturday

Navajo Prep vs. TBA (tournament)

Farmington vs. TBA (tournament)

Piedra Vista vs. TBA (tournament)

Moriarty at Kirtland Central, noon

Volleyball

Tuesday

Bloomfield at Farmington, 6 p.m.

Piedra Vista at Monument Valley, Ariz., 6 p.m.

Grants at Kirtland Central, 6 p.m.

Navajo Prep at Shiprock, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Cuba at Bloomfield, 6 p.m.

Friday

Aztec vs. TBA (tournament)

Navajo Prep at Escalante, 6 p.m.

Shiprock vs. Window Rock, noon (tournament)

Farmington vs. TBA (tournament)

Saturday

Aztec vs. TBA (tournament)

Shiprock vs. TBA (tournament)

Farmington vs. TBA (tournament)

Football

Thursday

Eldorado at Piedra Vista, 7 p.m.

Friday

Durango at Aztec, 7 p.m.

Montezuma-Cortez at Kirtland Central, 7 p.m.

Shiprock at Monument Valley, 7 p.m.

Bloomfield at Albuquerque Academy, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Navajo Prep at Crownpoint, 11 a.m.

Cibola at Farmington, 1 p.m.