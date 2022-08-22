Curry, Flores and Seitzinger earn athletes of the week awards

FARMINGTON − Farmington High School soccer standouts Jessi Curry and Jesus Flores join Bloomfield High School football player Jesse Seitzinger as recipients of Daily Times prep athletes of the week for the opening slate of action in the fall prep sports season.

Here's a glance at some of the top individual performances from last week.

Jessi Curry, Farmington High School girls soccer

Curry, who recorded 12 saves for the Lady Scorpions in a 3-0 victory over Los Lunas in the championship match of the Aztec Tiger Shootout, finished the three-game tournament with 22 saves, allowing only two goals in the process.

In addition, Curry scored two goals of her own over the weekend, one in a 6-0 opening round victory over Miyamura, as well as the winning kick during the overtime penalty kick session in their semifinal victory over Hobbs.

"Her positivity and leadership helped our team stay focused on the task at hand," Farmington girls soccer coach Bryce Frost said. "She was an absolute wall in the goal, and she's been working extremely hard and is an incredible asset to the team."

Curry is entering her fifth season on the Lady Scorpions soccer squad. As a junior last year, Curry ranked seventh in the state, recording more than 160 saves in 11 games.

"Her tenacious presence on the field was outstanding this weekend," Frost said.

Jesus Flores, Farmington High School boys soccer

Flores nailed the game-winning shot in penalty kick session over crosstown rival Piedra Vista to take the Aztec Tiger Tournament boys championship title.

The senior captain, who scored goals in all three games of the opening weekend tournament, has been an integral part of the Scorpions' early success this season.

"He's leading the team well and directing the game a lot," said Farmington boys soccer coach Ray Santillanes. "His direction and control of the field is everything to us."

Flores was the second leading scorer on the team last year, with six goals. Teamed up again this year with fellow senior Andy Erickson, he is helping the Scorpions off to a quick 3-0 start to the season.

"His field vision is going to be key for us this season, in helping move the game and control the pace of the game," Santillanes said.

Jesse Seitzinger, Bloomfield High School football

In addition to scoring three touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball, Seitzinger came up big on defense, recovering a fumble in the end zone as Bloomfield rolled to a 61-20 romp over St. Pius in the opening game of the prep football season for both teams.

The junior outside linebacker also stepped in and had a big performance with the Bobcat offense, catching three passes for 90 yards − all for touchdowns − in the victory over the Sartans.

"He was huge for us when we needed him to step up," said Bloomfield head football coach Mike Kovacs. "He fills holes on the defensive side and makes plays for us in key situations, and he found ways to get open down the field for us."

As a sophomore last year, Seitzinger recorded 65 tackles and ran for 166 yards on just 10 carries. He may well be one of the featured playmakers for a Bobcats running game looking to replace Diego Snell-Martinez, who graduated over the summer.

"We have a few more athletes out this year, and some of them are filling in at spots where we lost some players," Kovacs said. "I was pleased with how those guys really stepped up for us."