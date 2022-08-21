Farmington High soccer teams win titles in Aztec Tiger Shootout

AZTEC − The Farmington High School boys and girls soccer teams got their seasons off to successful starts, winning championship titles in their respective divisions of the Aztec Tiger Shootout held over the weekend at the Tiger Sports Complex.

The girls team, led by sophomores Jenna Elledge and Danielle Bamba, as well as senior Alyssa Taft, powered past Los Lunas in Saturday night's championship game 3-0 to claim the title. The Scorpions advanced to the championship game after winning 6-0 on Friday against Miyamura. On Saturday morning, Farmington edged Hobbs 3-2 in penalty kicks to reach the finals.

Elledge has started out strong for Farmington, scoring three goals and adding five assists. As a freshman, Elledge scored four goals in 10 games last season.

Senior goalkeeper Jessi Curry also had a solid game in the championship match, making 13 saves in the win. Curry also contributed on the offensive side of things during the tournament, scoring the game-winning penalty kick goal in the semifinal win over Hobbs.

The Scorpions (3-0) will hit the road on Saturday when they face Santa Fe. The Demons are off to a 2-0 start to the season, including a 10-0 rout over Valencia on Saturday.

Farmington boys soccer wins title on penalty kicks

The FHS boys team earned the championship in the Aztec Tiger Shootout, beating Piedra Vista 5-4 in overtime penalty kicks after both teams finished in a 1-1 tie in regulation.

The Scorpions got the winning goal in penalty kicks from senior Jesus Flores, who had a strong tournament to open the season.

"He's gotten very good at communicating with his teammates, and that's what makes him so good," said Scorpions coach Ray Santillanes. "We've got a group of younger, new players and so being able to communicate on the field and be a leader is so important."

The Scorpions advanced to the finals in the tournament by beating Bloomfield 9-3 on Friday, and then shutting out Grants 10-0 Saturday morning.

"The boys clicked and their intensity picked up a lot between the first game and the championship game," Santillanes said. "They know they're out there to give 100% and they really showed up in the final game."

The Panthers (2-1) reached the final round by knocking off Miyamura 4-0 in the opening round, and then slipping past Bosque by a final of 2-1. Piedra Vista will be back in action Saturday at 11 a.m. when they visit Hope Christian. The Huskies won their season opener last week by a 4-0 score over Clovis.

Farmington (3-0) will have their home opener Thursday at 6 p.m. when they host Durango.

Bloomfield outscores St. Pius in prep football opener

Jesse Seitzinger scored four times and Ryan Sharpe threw for more than 300 yards as Bloomfield High School opened its football season with a rousing 61-20 win at Milne Stadium over St. Pius.

The Bobcats scored 28 unanswered points in the second half after going into the locker room with a 33-20 lead, thanks largely to the play of Seitzinger who caught three touchdown passes and also scored on a fumble recovery.

Sharpe, who completed 18 of 27 passes in the win, threw for six touchdowns, with Drew Perez and George Rascon combining for more than 190 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

"It was a fun game," Sharpe said after the game. "We worked hard over the summer on our offense and it showed today."

This is the second consecutive season-opening win for the Bobcats over the Sartans. Last year, Bloomfield edged St. Pius by a final of 29-26 to kick off a strong campaign which came to an end in quarterfinal round of the Class 4A playoffs with a loss to Ruidoso.

"Last year left a bad taste in our mouths, so we wanted to come out and be aggressive right away," Sharpe said.

St. Pius was led on the field by receiver Chris Coash, who had a pair of touchdown catches from quarterback Alejandro Sapien, and more than 250 yards receiving.

Bloomfield's defense came up big in the second half, getting four sacks as the Bobcats pulled clear as the game wore on.

"They've got a really good football team," said Bloomfield coach Mike Kovacs of the Sartans. "This was a win we wanted to get. All three phases of the game, we came out ready to play."

Bloomfield (1-0) will be at home on Friday to face Pojoaque Valley. The Elks opened their season last weekend with a 50-0 loss on the road against Socorro.