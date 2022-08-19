Live updates: New Mexico high school football kicks off across the Four Corners

FARMINGTON − The 2022 prep football season gets underway Friday night as Farmington High takes on Piedra Vista in the 23rd renewal of the crosstown rivalry.

Here's a look at the preseason coaches poll, as released this week by NMOT Sports.

3:45 p.m. -- At the moment, the forecast of rain and thunderstorms appears to have been tapered off a bit, as the National Weather Service now is calling for only a 20 percent chance of "a stray shower or thunderstorm" for tonight. That's good news for everyone involved. More to come when we get to the stadium.