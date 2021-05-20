Raymundo Alcantar named NM Athletic Directors Association Scholar Athlete of the Year

BLOOMFIELD — Bloomfield's Raymundo Alcantar was selected as the New Mexico Athletic Directors Association Male Scholar Athlete of the Year.

"It's just a blessing," Alcantar said. "It was a crazy year for everyone. I feel like everyone adapted well. I just kept my head straight. I didn't let it stray away with the pandemic, stayed on top of my school work, stayed on top of sports."

Aside from being involved in athletics and community service, as well as being a graduating senior, nominees had to write an essay on how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted their educational process.

For his essay, Alcantar said he wrote about the emotional toll the pandemic had taken on the 2021 graduating class.

"I feel like this was a hard year for all of us," Alcantar said. "A lot of kids look forward to their senior year, and this year was a bummer for a lot of us."

Alcantar also said he did what he could to make sure his family followed the public health guidelines throughout the pandemic.

Alcantar, a key member of Bloomfield's stout defense the last three seasons, earned 4A All-State First Team defensive back honors this past season in football. Alcantar also played basketball and baseball.

