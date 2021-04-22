Navajo Prep boys and girls improve to 9-0 in basketball

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep boys and girls both remain unbeaten on the basketball court after dominating Zuni in Thursday's home doubleheader at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.

The Prep girls won 71-41, while the Prep boys won 72-31. Both teams improved to 9-0 this season

The Prep girls clinch the District 1-3A regular season title with either one more win or one more Tohatchi loss. The Prep boys clinch district with either a win over a Thoreau loss.

Kirtland girls outlast Gallup

The Lady Broncos won 60-57 Thursday in Kirtland, tying the Bengals for the top spot in District 1-4A. Kirtland improved to 4-1 (3-1 in district), while Gallup dropped to 5-1 (3-1 in district).

Bloomfield boys cruise past Shiprock

The Bobcats won 89-55 Thursday at the Chieftain Pit in Shiprock, improving to 5-3 this season.

Farmington tennis teams cruise past Piedra Vista

The FHS boys and girls both won 9-0 in Thursday's District 2-5A duals at Farmington Tennis Complex.

