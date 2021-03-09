PV, Farmington and Kirtland cruise to straight-set wins in volleyball

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON – Piedra Vista, Farmington and Kirtland Central all cruised to victories in Tuesday’s volleyball matches.

PV won in straight sets at Bloomfield, while FHS swept Aztec at Lillywhite Gym. Kirtland beat Shiprock in straight sets at Karlin Gym in Kirtland.

San Juan County soccer teams victorious on the road

The Farmington boys (4-3 at Bloomfield), the Kirtland Central boys (6-0 at Gallup), the Piedra Vista girls (6-1 at Miyamura) all posted road wins.

The Farmington girls topped Bloomfield 5-1 at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington, while PV boys beat Miyamura 5-1 at PVHS.

