New Mexico Activities Association delays fall schedule release

Matthew Asher, Carlsbad Current-Argus

The release of the fall 2020 high school sports schedules for the state of New Mexico will be delayed one more week.

"I will give you the 'go' next week for scheduling beyond your district schedules," New Mexico Activities Association Executive Director Sally Marquez said in an email shared with athletic directors in southeast New Mexico. "However, there also could be changes to the districts where you may have to add one or two teams due to other schools not playing. So, trying now to fill your non-district schedule may be problematic at the end. I assure you, it will all work out if we wait until mid-next week."

The Feb. 22 start date for volleyball and cross country practices has not changed, nor has the March 1 start date for soccer.

