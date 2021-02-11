Shiprock’s Kai'ulani Clah and Nessa Begay win individual NMAA powerlifting titles

FARMINGTON — Shiprock’s Kai'ulani Clah and Nessa Begay brought home individual glory, winning individual state titles at the first-annual New Mexico Activities Association girls powerlifting season.

Clah won the 220-pound division crown with 540 combined points, while Begay won the 242-pound title with 560 combined points.

Asheton Hadley took second place in the 132-pound division with 250 combined points, while Evette Lansing took third place in the 242-pound division with 495 combined points.

The Lady Chieftains placed fourth overall in the team results, scoring 24 team points.

The inaugural NMAA powerlifting season was held virtually, featuring squat, bench press and deadlift events.

Each competitor was allowed a maximum of three attempts for their respective bodyweight category once live events began. The heaviest successful lift for each participant was recorded and submitted to the NMAA.

Coaches were responsible for recording and submitting their own team’s results, also ensuring lifts are done cleanly.

For the full list of results, visit nmact.org.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports and business for the Farmington Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

