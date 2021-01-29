Bloomfield's Ben Tensay nationally recognized as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator

FARMINGTON — Bloomfield Athletic Director Ben Tensay became a nationally recognized Certified Master Athletic Administrator under the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

“It’s a great honor,” Tensay said.

To earn the distinction of being a CMAA, one must demonstrate “exemplary knowledge, contributions and on-going professional development in the field of interscholastic athletic administration,” per a press release.

The press release also said the certification process includes “a thorough evaluation of the candidate’s educational background, experience, NIAAA Leadership Courses and professional contributions,” in which one must include a written or oral presentation in the end.

Tensay said he had to highlight his body of work, such as his involvement in league and state meetings and coordinating things like videoconference calls and COVID-19 safety protocols with athletic personnel during the pandemic.

Speaking with the NIAAA, Tensay said he sensed they wanted to evaluate how athletic directors managed their departments during trying times such as the pandemic.

The NIAAA is a national organization consisting of all 50 state athletic administrator associations with more than 12,000 members, according to the press release.

As of now, Tensay said he’s the only New Mexico athletic director to earn CMAA honors.

“I would’ve thought we’d have more folks in there,” Tensay said. “I’m hoping in the next few months, we’ll have more.”

Matt Hollinshead covers sports and business for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

