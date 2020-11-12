Roundup: More San Juan County athletes sign with college sports programs

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Three more San Juan County athletes signed their National Letters of Intent during this week’s statewide signing period.

Aztec’s Shantell Evans will continue her softball career at Bethany College, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program in Lindsborg, Kansas.

Farmington’s Jordan Vickers will play baseball at Arizona Christian University, an NAIA program in Glendale, Arizona, while FHS’s Josh Eberhard will play baseball at Seward County Community College in Liberal, Kansas.

Aztec holding strong after first week of powerlifting season

The Tigers are currently third in the team standings with 24 points.

Elijah Lucero is second overall in the individual standings for the 132-pound division, recording a combined 725 points during Week 1. Hunter Riddick (990 points) and Tristan McNeal (930 points) are in second place and fourth place, respectively, in the 165-pound division.

Caleb Varzeas (1,200 points) and Chance Hoggard (1,160 points) are third and fourth, respectively, in the 275-pound division standings. John Tagaafi (1,110 points) is second in the 308-pound division.

Powerlifting competitions in New Mexico, which feature squat, bench and deadlift categories, are being done virtually.

