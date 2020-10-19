Piedra Vista's Celina Watson will continue her basketball career at NCAA DII Adams State

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON – Piedra Vista’s Celina Watson will reunite with her sister Elaina Watson on the basketball court after committing to NCAA Division II Adams State University on Monday, her family announced on Twitter.

Celina Watson, a shooting guard and one of PV’s key returners entering the 2020-2021 season, spent the previous year building more upper body strength so she can better absorb contact against defenders when attacking the rim.

Her key performances last season include scoring 20 and 21 points, respectively, during PV’s two District 2-5A regular-season matchups against Farmington back in February.

PV went 29-4 last season and made its second consecutive 5A state semifinals appearance.

Adams State is located in Alamosa, Colorado, less than four hours northeast of Farmington.

Former PV baseball pitcher Brendan Anderson joins DI squad

Brendan Anderson, who graduated from PV in 2018 and spent the next two seasons at South Mountain Community College, announced on Twitter this past weekend that he will continue his career at NCAA Division I Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Anderson made five appearances on the mound for South Mountain during a short-lived 2019-2020 campaign, throwing 12 combined innings with a 5.25 earned run average and 14 strikeouts.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e