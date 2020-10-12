Farmington, PV and Aztec athletes join Monday's protests of fall sports postponement

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Farmington, Piedra Vista and Aztec joined the list of schools across New Mexico on Monday to protest Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s decision to postpone fall sports until January 2021.

Dozens of student-athletes and parents gathered at their respective schools, some holding signs urging the governor to reconsider the ruling.

Photos from those events were posted on the San Juan County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

Under the New Mexico Activities Association’s previous calendar, sports were originally scheduled to begin last weekend with cross country and volleyball events all over San Juan County, followed by golf tournaments like the Chuck Soria Invitational in Kirtland.

The NMAA will announced its most up-to-date calendar later this week.

New Mexico’s up to 33,362 total positive COVID-19 cases through Monday, according to New Mexico Department of Health data. Between Sept. 24 and Monday, 5,375 New Mexicans have tested positive.

Places like Albuquerque, Las Cruces and the southeast part of the state remain the hardest hit areas in recent months.

